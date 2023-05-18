HIBBING—It’s that time of the year for the Hibbing High School baseball team to make a run.
It always seems to coincide with the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Classic, which gets under way today as Cloquet and Roseau play at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Bluejackets and Proctor at 7 p.m. at Al Nyberg Field.
On Saturday, Hibbjng will take on Roseau at 10 a.m., Roseau and Proctor at 12:30 p.m., Proctor and Cloquet at 3 p.m. and the Bluejackets and Cloquet at 5:30 p.m.
“There’s some nice teams coming to town,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “Roseau came here and won it last year, then they won their section title and a run at state. I don’t know if we were the reason that propelled them that way, but they handed it to us, Cloquet and Proctor.
“You could see why they were headed in the right direction.”
Wetzel is hoping this tournament propels his team on a fast track to playoffs.
“This provides us with a unique opportunity to play with wood bats,” Wetzel said. “It changes things both offensively and defensively. It’s the opportunity to play the game like the pros do, using wood bats.
“We always think of it this way… It helps convince our pitchers to throw strikes and get ahead of hitters. They need to pitch to contact. Sometimes, I think they’re scared to pitch to contact with the metal bats. Little singles will hurt you some. Some guys might square it up, but we need that confidence on defense to play behind them. “
Offensively, it’s a whole-different game, too.
“It requires you to get square contact,” Wetzel said. “It helps reinforce getting good swings on the baseball.”
Hibbing will need that against some good competition.
“Cloquet is a section opponent, so that will be important for seeding,” Wetzel said. “The first three rounds the high seeds will find themselves at home or on the road. We’re neck-and-neck with Cloquet, plus, they a part of our conference.
“Proctor isn’t in our section, they’re in the conference. They’re playing good baseball this year. It’s a matter of seeing some good competition, some good opponents this weeknd. We’ll make a push for the playoffs, whether we’re at home or on the road.”
If the Bluejackets need to improve upon anything it would be their defensive play.
“If you look at our scores recently, defensively, we have to stop giving up so many runs,” Wetzel said. “We have to clean that up. We need to pitch better, too. We’ve spent a ton of time with fly balls.
“We put 100s of them in the air because that’s something we’ve struggled with. We have to be better defensively. We can’t give up as many runs. We have to learn how to win games.”
Which means closing out the games Hibbing has a chance to win.
“We’ll play three, four or five good innings, then one or two innings cost us,” Wetzel said. “We have to find a way between now and next week to do that. We’ve played one-third of our season.
“We have to find a way to play better baseball.”
In junior varsity games at Vic Power Park, games start at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. at Friday, and noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.