HIBBING—The Ely High School girls basketball team did just enough to get the job done.
The Timberwolves weren’t exactly in sync offensively, but they came away with a 46-29 victory over Bigfork during a Section 7A quarterfinal contest Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It was defensively that separated Ely from the Huskies.
“The rhythm offensively was hard to find, but we worked hard defensively,” Ely coach Max Gantt said. “That was good. We played them already this year, and we scored more the first time, and we won by less.
“That means we worked hard defensively. At least that side of the ball was good.”
Neither team was finding the bottom of the net in the first half as Ely took a 23-12 lead into halftime.
That’s how tough the Timberwolves’ defense was playing.
“The ball pressure we were putting on them frustrated them,” Gantt said. “We didn’t let them drive right. We talked about that in practice. Not a lot of people finished at the rim on the right.
“That was nice.”
But what was going on offensively? The Timberwolves have a lot of offensive weapons, but they couldn’t put the ball into the hoop.
“We had to move the ball better,” Gantt said. “We knew they were going to play that 1-2-2 zone, but everyone wants to make the shot, make the pass that leads to it. We had to move it a little faster, a little bit better, then eventually shots started going in.
“We started driving gaps a little bit better. The rhythm was hard to find, even when we did score it didn’t always feel in rhythm like it should have been.”
At the half, Gantt made one thing perfectly clear, and it worked in the second half, as more shots started falling.
“We talked about sharing the ball, and swinging it,” Gantt said. “We were moving the ball but not to the other side. The ball needed to move to the other side of the floor to get everyone shifting over.
“We needed to do a better job of finishing at the rim. That goes for all of us.”
Bigfork did make a run at Ely, cutting the deficit to 11 with 5:02 to play, but a 9-0 Ely run put the game away.
“Credit to them for cutting it to 11,” Gantt said. “Nobody wanted it cut to 11 there, but we took a timeout and regrouped. It’s a game of runs.”
Ely will now play Cromwell-Wright in the 7A semifinals Tuesday, beginning at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.