VIRGINIA—When the Rock Ridge wrestling team last met with Aitkin, they spotted the Gobblers 30 points in forfeits and lost by about a dozen.
When the two teams meet again today for a 6 p.m. Section 7AA quarterfinal contest in Hibbing, the Wolverines will give up 12 points in forfeits but head coach Dennis Benz is optimistic his team can make up the difference and continue on in the playoffs.
“They’re pretty tough up top but we’re better than them down below so there’s a couple matchups in the middle that are going to be key,” Benz said. “They’re also wrestling some kids that haven’t wrestled a whole lot this year so I don’t know how that’s going to work out for them. Overall, we match up pretty well but it’s going to be close.”
Despite giving up the forfeited points, Benz thinks there’s a few things working to his team’s advantage, namely the extra time from weigh-in until the match begins.
“The worst thing we can do is give up points but we’ve had holes in our lineup all season so it’s just something to deal with. These kids are ready to go. They’re in good shape and they understand what it’s all about. We just have to go out and wrestle the way we’re capable of wrestling.
“We have a bit longer between weigh-ins and the actual match which I think is to our advantage. The quick turnaround with weigh-ins hasn’t done us any favors this year. Plus, Aitkin has to travel a bit further than us which doesn’t always play into things but maybe it could.”
Looking at matchups, Benz says a lot could depend on where the Gobblers put certain wrestlers in the middle weights.
“If things work to our advantage, we could have an early lead after the lower weights and then just need to win 1 or two in the middle at 138 or 145. We can run things a couple different ways.
“At 152, Connor Morcum is back and he’s wrestling well. Gavin Flannigan will get a different look at 160. And then Damian Tapio at 170 will be a huge match.”
Tapio is currently the sixth ranked wrestler in Class AA at 170 pounds while Aitkin’s Jack Greek is ranked eighth.
“Aitkin has some big boys that make them tough to match up with but we have to come away with some wins in those middle matches if we want to pull it out. If we can put in the work early and build a lead and win some in the center, we’ll be OK.”
Should the Wolverines win, they’ll move into the final four on Friday in Cloquet. Rock Ridge and Aitkin will do battle today at 6 p.m at the Hibbing High School.
