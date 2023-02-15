VIRGINIA—When the Rock Ridge wrestling team last met with Aitkin, they spotted the Gobblers 30 points in forfeits and lost by about a dozen.

When the two teams meet again today for a 6 p.m. Section 7AA quarterfinal contest in Hibbing, the Wolverines will give up 12 points in forfeits but head coach Dennis Benz is optimistic his team can make up the difference and continue on in the playoffs.

