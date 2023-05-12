HIBBING—With two meets in three days, it was a tough week for the area high school track teams.
So how would they respond to that schedule?
As it turned out, they all performed well during the Tingy Invite, which was held Thursday at Cheever Field in Dr. Ben Owens Stadium.
When everything was said and done, Rock Ridge won the meet with 138.333 points, followed by International Falls 137.5, Hibbing 137.333, Ely 81, Chisholm 68.5, Mesabi East 57.333, Mountain Iron-Buhl 36 and Bigfork 21.
Nothing came easy for any of the athletes because most of them all competed Tuesday in either the True Team Sections or the Mesabi East Invite.
“Everybody is tired, doubling up like that, two days apart, that’s tough,” Sullivan said. “We did back a lot of our girls off as far as events go. We let them pick what they wanted to do and have a fun day, for the most part.
“Even then, you could tell that some of the girls who would normally ran stronger in their races, weren’t as strong, which is understandable.”
That was the same strategy that Mesabi East coach Kari Hunt used as the Giants were coming off their own Invite on Tuesday.
“We didn’t run our normal races,” Hunt said. “I let the girls pick what they did today a little bit because it was a lot this week. Everybody is a little bit tired after our meet on Tuesday, and it was a little bit of a late night.
“I watched some of our girls do things they hadn’t done before. They had fun with it, and they had positive attitudes. At this time of the season, that’s needed. We’re remaining positive and working hard. They’re willing to try different things, so I’m happy with how they did today.”
That seemed to be the theme of the day as Rock Ridge coach Deanna Kerzie did the same thing. She was pleased with the outcome of some of the events.
“They tried some different events because we’re getting ready for the IRC,” Kerzie said. “There’s a lot of girls vying for spots. We still haven’t put a relay together like I’d like. It’s been a tough spring, but we had a lot of personal bests. I was proud of my girls.”
Chisholm Greg Stish, who had his team at the Section 7A True Team Tuesday, also said the turnaround was tough, but also running in the near 80-degree temperature was tough on his runners.
Even so, the Bluestreaks posted some good times.
“They did well, especially in the heat today,” Stish said. “A lot of them got their personal bests. We’re looking good. We’ve gone from one extreme to the other. It was 30-degrees cooler the other day, and now, it’s this.
“We had some kids with sick stomachs. A couple couldn’t run, so that part was kind of tough. We did OK. We’re getting close to sub-sections now. We have a couple more meets, and I think we’ll be ready.”
The heat did elevate some performances.
“The sprinters liked it,” Hunt said. “They felt a little faster than normal, but our distance girls didn’t care much for it. It’s a big adjustment being so cold, to all of a sudden in the 70s and close to 80-degrees.
“I think they will get used to it by the time we get down to state. Usually, it doesn’t get warm until we get to state. That’s hard, too. For the distance girls, it’s a little bit of an adjustment.”
Kerzie watched some of her athletes get personal bests.
“They’re finding out, especially with the sprinters, when it’s warm out, you can sprint faster,” Kerzie said. “That’s common sense. Some of them had a hard time with this heat
“They aren’t used to it, but most of them adjusted, especially the distance runners. They adjust quite well. I was happy with that.”
Hibbing got wins from Abigail Theien, Emma Reini, Jocelyn Strukel and Alizah Langner in the 4x800; Abigail Sullivan in the shot put; Tary Hertling in the triple jump, which earned the Lynae Morrow Trophy; and the 4x400 team of Brynn Babich, Gianna Figueroa, Langner and Theien.
Rock Ridge got wins from Lizzy Fultz in the 200, which was a personal best; Maija Rantala in the 100 hurdles; Abigail Sather, Addison Youngren, Allison Fink and Fultz in the 4x200; and Fink in the long jump.
Mountain Iron-Buhl got a win from Liz Nelson in the 1600, and her sister Kate finished second.
Chisholm got wins from Hailey Johnson in the 100 and Olivia Pascuzzi in the 400;
Ely got a win from Natasha Fulkrod in the discus.
Team: 1. Rock Ridge 138.333; 2. International Falls 137.5; 3. Hibbing 137.333; 4. Ely 81; 5. Chisholm 68.5; 6. Mesabi East 57.3333; 7. Mountain Iron-Buhl 36; 8. Bigfork 21.
Individuals: 100 — 1. (tie) Hailey Johnson, C, Zoe Plombon, C, 13.10; 3.(tie) Olivia Forsline, ME, Jezirae Flack, C, 13.305. 5. Mia Domiano, ME, 13.50; 6. Andrea Petroske, H, 13.70; 7. Aubree Skelton, ME, 13.80; 8. Anna Larson, E, 13.90.
200 — 1. Lizzy Fultz, RR, 27.30; 2. Johnson, C, 27.90; 3. Tara Hertling, H, 28.20; 4. Mary Versteeg, IF, 28.70; 5. Memphis Tendrup, B, 29.20; 6. Violet Udovich, E, 29.30; 7. Anna Neyens, MIB, 30.00; 8. (tie) Marta Forsline, ME, Kayden Maturi, Isabella Zika, H, 30.10.
400 — 1. Olivia Pascuzzi, C, 1:03.20; 2. Gianna Figueroa, H, 1:05.10; 3. Allison Fink, RR, 1:05.80; 4. Jorie Anderson, H, 1:06.10; 5. Grace Latourell, E, 1:06.90; 6. (tie) Chloe Green, ME, Bailey Herberg, IF, 1:07.70; 8. Miia Johnson, RR, 1:08.50.
800 — 1. Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 2:23.10; 2. Emery Maki, H, 2:23.80; 3. Maija Lamppa, RR, 2:26.70; 4. Nora Stark, RR, 2:34.10; 5. Lexi Lamppa, RR, 2:34.30; 6. Pascuzzi, C, 2:37.90; 7. Olivia Theien, H, 2:40.70; 8. Katelyn Torrel, RR, 2:40.80.
1600 — 1. Liz Nelson, MIB, 5:34.30; 2. Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:41.10; 3. Mileena Sullivan, H, 5:53.00; 4. Avery Kukowski, H, 6:02.60; 5. Maria Aluni, RR, 6:09.50; 6. Mattie Lindsay, E, 6:11.70; 7. Hannah Farnsworth, H, 6:13.30; 8. Claire Blauch, E, 6:16.10.
3200 — 1. Molly Brophy, E, 12:56.30; 2. Chloe Green, ME, 13:35.70; 3. Miriam Milani, H, 13:41.30; 4. Jocelyn Strukel, H, 13:57.50; 5. Emma Reini, H, 14:08.90; 6. Nora Sullivan, IF, 14:39.50; 7. Anna Dunn, E, 14:53.80; 8. Lola Wade, IF, 15:21.30.
100 hurdles — 1. Maija Rantala, RR, 17.20; 2. Summer Hessedahl, IF, 18.70; 3. Abigail Sather, RR, 19.10; 4. Jolie Stocke, RR, 19.20; 5. Keira Hessedahl, IF, 19.90; 6. Veyda Friend, H, 20.20; 7. Morgan McClelland, E, 22.40; 8. Brandy Strange, E, 23.60.
300 hurdles — 1. Olivia Thostenson, IF, 51.40; 2. Sather, RR, 57.90; 3. Reese Aune, H, 58.10; 4. Lindsay, E, 59.90; 5. Rantala, RR, 1:00.20; 6. Destiny Schmitz, C, 1:00.50; 7. Stocke, RR, 1:00.70; 8. Dianne LaVoy, IF, 1:01.30.
4x100 — 1. International Falls (Thostenson, Jillian Bilben, Versteeg, Hutchinson), 52.50; 2. Ely (Lydia Shultz, Anna Larson, Audrey Kallberg, Udovich), 56.00; 3. Hibbing (Desiree DiIorio, Zika, Allie Hagen, Maggie Cary), 56.30; 4. Chisholm (Mya Stainiger-David), 56.40; 5. Rock Ridge (Rantala, Stocke, Emily Pontinen, Sophie Roark), 57.90; 6. Mesabi East (Michaela Levander, Hill, Kerbie Olmstead, Skelton), 58.00; 7. Bigfork (Tinley Emhart, Josephine Kinn, Brooklyn Noble, Tendrup), 59.00; 8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Hannah Villebrun, Cassie Dahl, Althea Isaacson, Zamora Warren), 1:03.40.
4x200 — 1. Rock Ridge (Sather, Addison Youngren, Fink, Fultz), 1:52.70; 2. Chisholm (Plombon, Schmitz, Flack, Johnson), 1:53.00; 3. International Falls (Thostenson, Bilben, Versteeg, Hutchinson), 1:54.50; 4. Hibbing (Hattie Eskeli, Anderson, Friend, Brynn Babich), 1:57.90; 5. Ely (Shultz, Thomas, Kallberg, Udovich), 1:58.40; 6. Mesabi East (Elli Theel, Levander, Hill, Katherine Larson, 2:02.80; 7. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Warren, Dahl, Suzy Aubrey, Sarah Moe), 2:10.40.
4x400 — 1. Hibbing (Babich, Figueroa, Alizah Langner, Abigail Theien), 4:24.50; 2. Rock Ridge (Stark, Torrel, Lexi Lamppa, Maija Lamppa), 4:33.40; 3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Neyens, Izzy Wiita, Kate Nelson, Liz Nelson), 4:35.50; 4. Mesabi East (Emily Beyer, Theel, Bella Thomas, Adriana Sheets), 4:39.90; 5. Ely (Lillian Tedrick, Thomas, Madeline Perry, Latourell), 4:40.90; 6. International Falls (LaVoy, Sullivan, Julia Dykstra, Herberg), 5:11.30.
4x800 — 1. Hibbing (Abigail Theien, Emma Reini, Strukel, Langner), 10:46.00; 2. Ely (Phoebe Helms, Anna Dunn, Brophy, Perry), 11:22.70; 3. International Falls (Herberg, Kendra Kalstad, Lola Hall, Lois Wade), 11:53.30.
High Jump — 1. Thostenson, IF, 502; 2. Tresa Baumgard, C, 5-0; 3. Marta Forsline, ME, 5-0; 4. Tendrup, B, 4-8; 5. Roark, RR, 4-8; 6. Sather, RR, 4-6; 7. Sullivan, IF, 4-6; 8. Kallberg, E, 4-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Quianna Ford, IF, 8-6; 2. Keira Hesseldahl, IF, 8-0; 3. LaVoy, IF, 7-6; 4. Langner, H, 6-6; 5. Zika, H, 6-0; 6. Versteeg, IF, 5-0.
Long Jump — 1. Fink, RR, 15-7; 2. Roark, RR, 14-11; 3. Fultz, RR, 14-10; 4. Neyens, MIB, 14-7 ½; 5. Domiano, ME, 14-5 ½; 6. Summer Hessedahl, IF, 13-8; 7. Dunn, E, 13-7 ¾; 8. Olivia Forsline, ME, 13-7 ½.
Triple jump — 1. Hertling, H, 34-6; 2. Hutchinson, IF, 33-0; 3. Bolben, IF, 30-3; 4. Wilcox, RR, 29-3; 5. Green, ME, 28-8; 6. Summer Hessedahl, IF, 28-4 ½; 7. Kinn, B, 28-0; 8. Larson, ME, 27-9 ½.
Shot Put — 1. Abigail Sullivan, H, 35-9; 2. Rebekah Storlie, B, 29-9; 3. Natasha Fulkrod, E, 29-3 ½; 4. Isabelle Walto, H, 38-9 ½; 5. Theel, ME, 27-6 ½; 6. Gracie Bissonette, IF, 27-5; 7. Aune, H, 27-5; 8. Mia Schuchard, RR, 26-
Discus — 1. Fulkrod, E, 100-6 ½; 2. Alex Gunderson, RR, 95-8; 3. Bilben, IF, 91-8 ½; 4. Kaylin Visser, E, 86-10 ½; 5. Theel, ME, 81-5; 6. Bissonnette, IF, 771-0; 7. Mya Gallus, MIB, 74-10; 8. Sarah Visser, E, 72-11.
Tennis
Hibbing 4,
Thief River Falls 3
GRAND RAPIDS—The Bluejackets took three singles matches and one doubles match en route to the victory over the Prowlers Thursday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts.
In singles, Drew Anderson beat Reece Janisch 6-0, 6-3; Isaiah Hildenbrand beat Anday Dagg 6-2, 6-2; and Christian Dickson blanked Noah Burkel 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Brady Fosso and Joey Gabardi beat Kaleb Funk and Ike Olson 6-2, 6-2.
Spencer Hempel would beat Jack Gabardi 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (3) in singles.
In doubles, JJ Cornelius and Geran Gonsorowski beat Cooper Hendrickson and Keaton Petrick 6-2, 6-1, and Rhett Jenisch and Lucas Rantanen beat Whitaker Rewertz and Tyler Fisher 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Hibbing 4, Thief River Falls 3
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Reece Janisch, 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 — Spencer Hempel, TRF, def. Jack Gabardi, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (3); No. 3 — Isaiah Hildenbrand, H, def. Andy Dagg, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Christian Dickson, H, def. Noah Burkel, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — JJ Cornelius-Geran Gonsorowski, TRF, def. Cooper Hendrickson-Keaton Petrick, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Rhett Jenisch-Lucas Rantanen, TRF, df. Whitaker Rewertz-Tyler Fisher, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; No. 3 — Brady Fosso-Joey Gabardi, H, def. Kaleb Funk-Ike Olson, 6-2, 6-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.