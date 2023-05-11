VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge girls’ golf team had themselves a day, firing a team score of 390 on Thursday to win their own invite at the Virginia Golf Course.
International Falls’ Kelby Anderson dominated the field to take home individual medalist honors, shooting an even 72 to win by 15 strokes.
Mesabi East’s Sam Doherty finished tied for second with an 87. Rock Ridge’s Madison Fingeroos led the Wolverines in fourth with an 88. North Woods’ Tori Olson tied for fifth with a 90.
Rock Ridge beat out 7AA rival Hermantown by four strokes to win the invite. After Fingeroos, Emma Berg finished tied for ninth with a 93 for the Wolverines. Mylee Young tied for 20th with a 101 and Erin Hughes was 34th with a 108. Sydney Spelts fired an even 100 to finish in 19th, tops for Rock Ridge’s second team.
Mesabi East was next locally, finishing seventh out of 12 teams with a 417. After Doherty, the Giants were led by Gianna Lay in 26th (105). Allie Lamppa was 29th (106) and Kara Swanson was 49th (119).
Rock Ridge 2 was eighth with a team score of 441. They were led by Spelts in 19th, followed by Kindle Friebe in 35th (109) and Blair Noyes and Daisy Andrews tied for 42nd (116).
Hibbing finished ninth with a team score of 448. Blayke Swanger led the Jackets in 29th (106). Ava Bougalis was 32nd (107), Heidi Rasch in 45th (117) and Alexa Bougalis in 47th (118).
Ely/Northeast Range finished 10th as a team with a score of 454. Abby Koivisto led the Nighthawks in 26th with a 105. Maizy Sundblad was 32nd (107), Cylvia DeBeltz 47th (118) and Carena DeBeltz 57th (124).
The North Woods Grizzlies took 11th, led by Olson in second. Madison Dantes was 26th (105). Talkies Goodsky was 63rd (132) and Brynn Chosa 65th (144).
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewtin did not return a team score, but were led by Hannah Anderson in 22nd (102).
