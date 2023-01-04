HIBBING—If the Rock Ridge High School girls basketball team needs instant offense, the Wolverines can turn to three players—Alexis Lamppa, Maija Lamppa and Emma Lamppa.
Those three sank 11 3-pointers between them and that was the difference as Rock Ridge rolled to a 71-52 victory over Hibbing Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Alexi had three, while Emma and Maija each had four en route to the victory.
“They can shoot the ball,” Rock Ridge coach Byron Negen said. “We have a couple of other kids who can shoot the ball. They do a nice job. It makes the defense extend out to eventually, where we can attack the basket and get some inside looks.”
Hibbing coach Chris Hanson would have preferred to give the Lamppa’s all the inside looks they wanted, but the Bluejackets lost the three players far too many times, especially in the first half when Maija hit four, Emma one and Alexis one.
“We had to chase them off of the line, and funnel them into the paint,” Hanson said. “If you let them knock down two or three threes to get warm and all of a sudden, they’re confident from shooting from anywhere.
“It’s closing out, under control, with a hand up, and understanding that if we can funnel them into our taller people and make contested layups instead of an open three.”
Those threes helped the Wolverines take a 29-18 lead, but the Bluejackets did have some fight left in them, rallying to only trail by two at the half, 32-30.
That was in part to Katie Toewe, who had 12 first-half points.
“We switched back to our zone, and we did a better job communicating,” Hanson said. “We forced some turnovers, and we climbed back into it with that energy. We started jumping passes and talking more.
“I thought we rebounded better in the first half. We’d make it close, then a couple of mistakes here and there and all of a sudden, it balloons on you again.”
Negen knew that the Bluejackets wouldn’t go down quietly.
“It’s not like they can’t score,” Negen said. “That first half showed they could come back, and they did a nice job there. It was about the defense, trying to keep them off of the boards.”
Rock Ridge also aided Hibbing’s comeback with some mistakes on defense.
“We did a nice job offensively, but defensively, too many fouls,” Negen said. “Too many reach-in fouls. Toward the end of the half, we had unforced turnovers. We were turning it over.”
Reese Aune hit Hibbing’s only 3-pointer in the second half to make it 34-33 Rock Ridge, and that’s when the Wolverines started pulling away.
Emma hit a 3-pointer, Morgan marks hit a trey as Rock Ridge went on an 8-2 run to lead 42-35.
The Bluejackets never recovered.
An old nemesis came back to haunt Hibbing.
“It’s taking care of the ball and understanding in those 36 minutes every possession for us is valuable,” Hanson said. “When we’re on a run, or they’re going on a run and we need to stop it, we have to understand that we need to take care of the ball and make sure we get a good shot.
“Some of them were so close. It’s the right read, but it’s half a second too late. It’s understanding that maybe we can hold on to it a second longer, then eventually, we can work the offense to get a better shot.”
Rock Ridge also did a better job on Toewe, holding her to two points.
“In the first half, she had three or four offensive rebounds and put them back in,” Negen said. “That was one of the things we talked about at halftime. I thought we did a better job of that. She only had one or two (rebounds), and only two points in the second half.
“We were more aware of where she was at. We made her work for it, pushing her off the block as much as we could. It was getting that inside position. I thought we did a better job.”
Emma Lamppa also heated up, making three 3-pointers at critical junctures of the half.
“We lost a couple of shooters, and they were feeling it from the first half,” Hanson said. “They’ve got confidence. It’s a game of runs, but it’s understanding that eventually, somebody has to step up, take charge and get a stop for us.”
Maija had 18 points, followed by Emma with 16, Alexis 14 and Anna Westby 11.
Aune had 15 to place Hibbing. Toewe finished with 14.
RR 32 39—71
HHS 30 22—52
Rock Ridge: Alexis Lamppaa 14, Anna Westby 11, Maija Lamppa 18, Emma Lamppa 16, Alexandria Flannigan 2, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Morgan Marks 6, Allie Bittman 2.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 4, Reese Aune 15, Talia Carlson 3, Emma Kivela 4, Emery Maki 6, Rylie Forbord 6, Kate Toewe 14.
Total Fouls: Rock Ridge 16; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Rock Ridge 9-15; Hibbing 13-21; 3-pointers: Alexis Lamppa 3, Maija Lamppa 4, Emma Lamppa 4, Marks, Aune.
Bigfork 56,
Greenway 28
BIGFORK—Caiden Rahier had 26 points leading the Huskies to the win over the Raiders at home Tuesday.
Also hitting double figures for Bigfork was Jhase Pearson with 14. Bradley Haley had nine.
Greenway was led by Gage Olson with 17 points.
GHS 8 20—28
BHS 36 20—56
Greenway: Stephen McGee 6, Gage Olson 17, Morgan Hess 3, Mekhi McCoy 2.
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 2, Caiden Rahier 26, Chase Powell 3, Chase Jacobson 2, Bradley Haley 9, Jhase Pearson 14
Total Fouls: Greenway NA; Bigfork NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Greenway 5-12; Bigfork 2-8; 3-pointers: Hess, Rahier 4, Pearson 2.
Girls Hockey
Duluth 2,
Hibbing/Chisholm 1
HIBBING —Gracyn Schipper scored at 12:43 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie and give the Stars the victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday.
Jenna Horvat scored for Duluth at 2:57 of the first period, then Aune Boben tallied at 3:24 of the second period for Hibbing/Chisholm to set the state for Schipper’s goal in the third.
Stars’ goalie Ella Brisbois had 16 saves to get the win.
Bluejacket goalie Grace McDowell had 38 saves.
DS 1 0 1 — 2
HC 0 1 0 — 1
First Period — 1. D, Jenna Horvat (Lucy Fellman, Lydia Saxin), 2:57.
Second Period — 2. HC, Aune Boben (Kendal Gustavsson), 3:24.
Third Period — 3. D, Gracyn Schipper (Grace Karakas, Mae McCall), 12:43.
Goalie Saves — Duluth, Ella Brisbois 5-7-4—16; Hibbing/Chisholm, Grace McDowell 7-15-16—38.
Penalties — Duluth 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2.
