HIBBING—If the Rock Ridge High School girls basketball team needs instant offense, the Wolverines can turn to three players—Alexis Lamppa, Maija Lamppa and Emma Lamppa.

Those three sank 11 3-pointers between them and that was the difference as Rock Ridge rolled to a 71-52 victory over Hibbing Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments