NORTHFIELD—The Rock Ridge High School boys cross country team placed second at the State Class AA Meet held Saturday at St. Olaf College.
The Wolverines just missed winning a state title by a mere two points. Mankato East scored 111 points, while Rock Ridge scored 113.
Big Lake had 136, Delano 154, Orono 157, St. Paul Highland Park 165, Belle Plaine 178, Monticello 197, Alexandria 199, Winona 227, Two Rivers 234, St. Paul Como Park 235, Albert Lea 301, Totino-Grace 316, Fergus Falls 330 and Grand Rapids 438.
According to Rock Ridge coach Chris Ismil, it’s a day worth remembering.
“I’m almost bald, but I had more hair than when this day started,” Ismil said with a laugh. “It was stressful, but for our whole coaching staff, we’re elated. We’re proud of the kids for what they put in, and what they accomplished.”
Individually, Cameron Stocke just missed out on a state title, placing second to Belle Plaine’s Emmett Gerres, who ran a time of 15:13.7. Stocke’s time was 15:24.0.
“He felt good today,. We were able could track live results,” Ismil said. “At 2.2., he was running side-by-side with a runner. We walked across to another path, 700-meters left, three of them had taken off hard leaving him behind.
“He was in fourth, but we told him to open it up. He didn’t open it up until at least200-meters. He grabbed one runner, then another. We were hopeing that he could hit 15:30 or faster. he was able to do that. Super proud of the work he put in and what he accomplished. We look forwrd to track season.”
Stocke wass pleased with his last cross country race.
“It was pretty good,” Stocke sid. “It was a good race. I felt super good, the best I’ve felt all season. That was my favorite part.
“I knew I wasn’t going to catch first place , but I didn’t know that we were close to first as a team. It means the world to me. I felt good snd ran a good time. Best time ever. It’s everything I could have asked for.”
Jake Bradach was 12th in 16:33.4, Jack Kendall 24th in 16:53.7, Connor Matschiner 34th in 17:05.5 and Jared Delich 41st in 17:08.8.
Casey Aune was 47th in 17:14.4, and John Kendall was 59th in 17:28.4.
—
In the girls Class AA race, Rock Ridge placed seventh with 242 points, and Hibbing moved up one spot from last season, placing ninth with 246 points.
St. Paul Highland Park had 79, Alexandria 105, Marshall 125, Becker 157, Willmar 162 and Monticello 241, then Benilde-St. Margaret’s with 243.
Rounding out the field were Delano 259, Two Rivers 268, New Prague 275, Waseca 293, Chisago Lakes 293, Faribault 302 and Mahtomedi 372.
For the Wolverines, Maija Lamppa placed 15th in 19:27.8, followed by Nora Stark in 35th (20:06.1), Alexis Lamppa 38th (20:13.1), Miia Johnson 76th (21:35.8) and Brynley Heisel 78th (21:37.7)
Avah Kraushaar was 82 (21:43.4), and Katelyn Torrel was 89th (22:00.0).
“It wasn’t quite expected,” Ismil said. “Not ranked. We taptered them to get to state, then might run flat at tstate.
“That wasn’t the case, they came out and raced. We beat Hibbing. From a coaching standpoint, these kids did what we even sure they could do. We’re elated.
For Hibbing, Mileena Sullivan placed 18th in 19:36.6. She was followed in by Gianna Figueroa in 53rd (20:35.2); Avery Kukowski 55th (20:50.4), Jorie Anderson 59th (20:58.9) and Hannah Farnsworth 61st (20:55.8).
Jocelyn Strukel was 64th (20:59.8), and Abigail Theien was 72nd (21:17.2).
“We accomplished some of our goals, but all in all, it was a good day,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “We’re not satisfied because we left something on the table to work toward next year, but we finished better than our seed.
“We had some good races. They all competed. We have nothing to be disappointed about. It’s sad to see the season end, but now they can go on to their winter sports. Finishing ninth is awesome.”
—
In the Class A boys race, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin placed fifth with 157 points.
Heritage Christian was first with 99, followed by Luverne with 102. Perham had 133 and Park Rapids Area 139
Rounding out the field were Staples-Motley with 188, Bertha-Hewitt 200, Redwood Valley 204, St. Cloud Cathedral 221, St. John’s Prep 222, Cotter 235, Minnehaha Academy 242, Moose Lake-Willow River 297, LA/RP/H 321, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 333 and LCWM-Nicollet 348.
Ben Plackner was 23rd in 17:08.3, followed by Riley Koran in 26th (1712.5); Levi Danielson 27th (17:12.7); Bryce Nielsen 40th (17:28.3); and Brayden Nielsen 41st (17:28.5).
Hunter Milstead was 76th in 18:14.5, and Isaac Danielson was 79th in 18:18.7.
“Honestly, I’m happy with how the boys ran,” Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Will Floersheim said. “When you compare it year from year, this field was better than last year’s field.
“I graduated two boys that ran good times, but this year, I had three boys that ran faster than they ran. To place in the mid-40s, it was a tough year for placing. They did everything they could have done, and then some. Fifth is impressive considering the field. We beat some good teams today.”
Cade Chittum of Ely placed 100th overall in 17:49.6.
—
In the Class A girls race, Ely placed 11th with 278 points.
Perham won the meet with 56, followed by St. Cloud Cathedral with 78, Staples-Motley 107, Murray County Central 149, Lake City 167, Canby/Minneota 200, Northwest Nighthawks 210, Hawley 238, Wadena-Deer Creek 248 and Rochester Lourdes 253.
Rounding out the field were Minnehaha Academy 285, Nova Classical Academy 286, Carlton/Wrenshall 302, G-F-W 367 and Sibley East 385.
Molly Brophy placed 26th in the team race with a time of 20:23.5. She was followed in by Zoe Divine in 33rd (20:35.4); Claire Busch 58th (21:39.7); Elsa Ellerbroek 78th (22:23.4); and Anna Dunn 83rd (22:27.6).
Kiarstin Eaton was 92nd in 22:45.8, and Phoebe Helms 96th in 23:10.5.
For Mountain Iron-Buhl, Liz Nelson placed 41st overall with a time of 20:08.5.
Olivia Pascuzzi of Chisholm was 76th overall in 20:49.2.
Lola Champlin of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin placed 15th overall in 19:26.8 to earn All-State honors.
Her teammate, Emma Williams, was 94th overall in 21:11.2.
“Lola is coming into her own as a racer,” Floersheim said. “The sky is the limit as she continues to get better and better. She does everything right from nutrition-wise and training-wise. She figured it out at a young age.
“Emma, I looked at her splits, and she ran a good race. She wasn’t too conservative in that first mile. She took advantage of some advice I gave them for that first mile, and she maintained her pace throughout. I don’t know if she’s thrilled with her time, but she ran well.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.