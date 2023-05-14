CHISHOLM—Rock Ridge had a good day at the OJ Belluzzo Meet held at Joel Maturi Field Thursday.
The Wolverines scored 301 points compared to 120 for Mesabi East, 89 for Chisholm, 55 for International Falls, 43 for Ely, 38 for Mountain Iron-Buhl and 15 for Bigfork.
Rock Ridge came away with 13 first—place finishes, including double-winners in Luke Hecimovich in the 110 and 300 hurdles; and Jonah Aluni in the shot put and discus.
Winning individual events were Tristan Peterson in the 400; Grant Hansen in the 800; Cameron Stocke in the 1600; Casey Aune in the 3200; Max Williams in the high jump; Ryan Manninen in the long jump; and Sawyer Williams in the triple jump.
The Rock Ridge 4x100 team of Sawyer Williams, Andrew Wilson, Max Williams and Nolin Cope-Robinson won the event; and Peterson, Connor Matschiner, Luca Pellini and Stocke won the 4x400.
The Wolverines also piled up eight second-place finishes with Wilson in the 100; Manninen in the 400; Matshiner in the 1600; Adrian Rausch in the 3200; the 4x200 team of Pellini, Leo Johnson, Landyn Lindula and Zane Lokken; the 4x800 team of Tyler Wudinich, Brady Alaspa, Rausch and Hansen; Mitchell in the shot put; and Sawyer Williams in the long jump;
Ethan Murray won the 100, and Carter Steele took the 200 for Mesabi East. The team of Ben Gornik, Alex Leete, Steele and Carter Skelton won the 4x800.
Placing second were Ethan Jacobson in the 200; Carson Slattery in the 800; and the 4x100 team of Markfort, Jacobson, Evan James and Steele;
Chisholm got a first-place finish from the 4x200 team of Hayden Roche, Daniel Perpich, Charlie Thompson and Braden Thronson.
Placing second were Shane Zancauske in the 110 hurdles; the 4x400 team of Charlie Thompson, Roche, Thronson and Lauzen; Charlie Thompson in the high jump; Ben Thompson in the pole vault; and Lauzen in the triple jump.
Lachlen Reiners of International Falls won the pole vault.
Team:1. Rock Ridge 301; 2. Mesabi East 120; 3. Chisholm 89; 4. International Falls 55; 5. Ely 43; 6. Mountain Iron-Buhl 38; 7. Bigfork 15.
Individuals: 100—1. Ethan Murray, ME, 11.45; 2. Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.52; 3. Evan James, ME, 11.65; 4. Ethan Lauzen, 11.97; 5. Noah Markfort, ME, 12.07; 6. Sawyer Williams, RR, 12.11; 7. Jordan Latola, ME, 12.15; 8. Griffin Krmpotich, RR, 12.23.
200—1. Carter Steele, ME, 24.50; 2. Ethan Jacobson, ME, 24.69; 3. Cooper Levander, ME, 24.82; 4. Leo Johnson, RR, 24.88; 5. Zane Lokken, RR, 25.09; 6. (tie) Isaac Flatley, RR, Carson Mast, RR, 25.21; 8. Ryan Manninen, RR, 26.06.
400—1. Tristan Peterson, RR, 54.86; 2. Manninen, RR, 55.94; 3. Luca Pellini, RR, 55.98; 4. Johnson, RR, 56.14; 5. Sean Connor, C, 59.68; 6. Kaden Baribeau, ME, 1:00.46; 7. Ryan Herberg, RR, 1:01.02; 8. Caleb Peters, IF, 1:01.14.
800—1. Grant Hansen, RR, 2:10.34; 2. Carson Slattery, ME, 2:11.93; 3. Ben Gornik, ME, 2:22.79; 4. Caleb Peters, IF, 2:36.05; 5. Daeren Konstad, C, 2:40.13; 6. Dalton Johnson, B, 2:43.87; 7. Camden Deedrick, IF, 2:44.13; 8. Noah Verant, C, 2:53.27.
1600—1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 4:18.06; 2. Connor Matschiner, RR, 4:58.78; 3. Leighton Helander, MIB, 5:26.57; 4. Spencer Sandberg, MIB, 5:27.29; 5. Timmy Green, ME, 5:45.01; 6. Brooks Brenny, E, 5:50.87; 7. Michael Goggleye, MIB, 6:10.03; 8. Alex Leete, ME, 6:25.33.
3200—1. Casey Aune, RR, 10:52.04; 2. Adrian Rausch, RR, 11:03.62; 3. Connor Feldt, ME, 11:58.43; 4. Sandberg, MIB, 12:08.49; 5. Jasper Helander, MIB, 12:11.53; 6. Mason Kurnava, E, 12:53.53; 7. Brendyn Scholler, IF, 12:59.43; 8. Goggleye, MIB, 13:09.53.
110 hurdles—1. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 16.29; 2. Shane Zancauske, C, 16.93; 3. Cooper Williams, RR, 17.93; 4. Stalmer, E, 18.23; 5. Wyatt Jantzen, IF, 19.03; 6. Brady Alaspa, RR, 19.86; 7. Cazmiro Carlson, RR, 20.06; 8. Flatley, RR, 21.20.
300 hurdles—1. Hecimovich, RR, 45.81; 2. Jantzen, IF, 46.32; 3. Alaspa, RR, 46.68; 4. Flatley, RR, 47.24; 5. Cooper Williams, RR, 47..26; 6. Carlson, RR, 49.74; 7. Stalmer, E, 50.27; 8. Henrik Murray, ME, 51.40.
4x100—1. Rock Ridge (Sawyer Williams, Wilson, Max Williams, Nolin Cope-Robinson), 45.35; 2. Mesabi East (Markfort, Jacobson, Evan James, Steele), 46.65; 3. Rock Ridge (Austin Schackman, Carson Mast, Herberg, Jake Neari), 48.31; 4. Mesabi East (Lincoln LaValley, Baribeau, Feldt, Sean Moehlenbrock), 49.69; 5. Rock Ridge (Ian Luecken, Wesley Holcomb, Noah Mitchell, Flately), 50.28; 6. Ely (Clay Forsman, Milo McClelland, Wyatt Mattson, Tory Hughley), 50.66; 7. International Falls (Braden Skifstad, Josh Wherley, Ezra McGonigle, Jude Edwares), 51.52; 8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Alex Schneider, Mason Aubrey, Jarron Alto, Sandberg), 56.28.
4x200—1. Chisholm (Hayden Roche, Daniel Perpich, Charlie Thompson, Braden Thronson), 1:39.18; 2. Rock Ridge (Luca Pellini, Leo Johnson, Landyn Lindula, Lokken), 1:40.62; 3. Rock Ridge (Flatley, Krmpotich, Cope-Robinson, Max Williams), 1:40.69; 4. Mesabi East (Latola, Westley Peterson, Murray, Slattery), 1:42.51; 5. Mesabi East (Kristopher Oman, Tyler Jacobson, Levander, Skelton), 1:42.77; 6. Ely (Larson, McClelland, Mattson, Dylan Durkin) 1:43.59; 7. International Falls (Braden Skifstad, Wherley, McGonigle, Jude Edwards), 1:50.65; 8. International Falls (Lachlan Reiners, Camden Deadrick, William Ginter, Scholar), 1:59.29.
4x400—1. Rock Ridge (Peterson, Matschiner, Pellini, Stocke), 3:35.51; 2. Chisholm (Charlie Thompson, Roche, Thronson, Lauzen), 3:50.32; 3. Rock Ridge (Indalecio Romero, Herberg, Krmpotich, Gage Thielbar), 3:58.73; 4. Mesabi East (Jacobson, Murray, Levander, Skelton), 4:05.61; 5. Ely (Larson, Eli Olson, Durkin, Stalmer), 4:12.03; 6. Mesabi East (Slattery, Green, Murray, Leete), 4:18.75.
4x800—1. Mesabi East (Gornik, Leete, Steele, Skelton), 9:09.00; 2. Rock Ridge (Tyler Wudinich, Alaspa, Rausch, Hansen), 9:11.62; 3. Ely (Brooks Brenny, Oliver Hohenstein, Hughley, Silas Solum), 10:02.24.
Shot put—1. Jonuh Aluni, RR, 47-4 ½; 2. Noah MItchell, RR, 47-2; 3. Chase Jacobson, B, 45-11; 4. Flatley, RR, 45-0; 5. Schneider, MIB, 43-1; 6. Skifstad, IF, 40-6 ½; 7. Wesley Holcomb, RR, 36-2; 8. Lucas Hollis, IF, 35-5.
Discus—1. Aluni, RR, 137-11; 2. Skifstad, IF, 129-2; 3. Jacobson, B, 120-7; 4. Schneider, MIB, 117-10; 5. Ian Luecken, RR, 117-9; 6. Renat Godovan, IF, 113-6; 7. Everett Okland, RR, 111-11; 8. Mitchell, RR, 111-4.
High jump—1. Max Williams, RR, 6-4; 2. Charlie Thompson, C, 6-0; 3. Roche, C, 5-8; 4.Cooper Williams, RR, 5-8; 5. Lauzen, C, 5-8; 6. Thronson, C, 5-8; 7. Herberg, RR, 5-4; 8. Durkin, E, 5-2.
Pole vault—1. Reiners, IF, 10-0; 2. Ben Thompson, C, 8-6; 3. Nathan Splinter, C, 7-6; 4. Leighton Helader, MIB, 6-6.
Long jump—1. Manninen, RR, 19-10 ½; 2. Sawyer Williams, RR, 19-5 ½; 3. Krmpotich, RR, 19-4 ½; 4. Latola, E, 18-5 ¾; 5. Olson, E, 187-8; 6. Flatley, RR, 17-5 ½; 7. Edwards, IF, 17-3; 8. Durkin, E, 16-10 ½.
Triple jump—1. Sawyer Williams, RR, 39-6 ½; 2. Lauzen, C, 39-2; 3. Charlie Thompson, C, 38-4 ½; 4. Olson, E, 18-1 ½; 5. Latola, ME, 38-1; 6. Johnson, RR, 37-4; 7. Flatley, RR, 36-8; 8. Cooper Wippler, ME, 35-5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.