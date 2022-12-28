HIBBING—When the Rock Ridge High School boys basketball team wants to ramp up their offense, the Wolverines turn up their defensive pressure.
That is exactly what Rock Ridge did in the first half, pulling away from Hibbing en route to a 63-35 victory over the Bluejackets at the North Star State Hardwood Showcase Tuesday on Kevin McHale Court.
The Wolverines had a 10-point lead over Hibbing, but near the end of the first half, Rock Ridge’s pressure got to the Bluejackets and that lead turned into a 28-point lead at the half, 44-16.
That’s what Wolverine coach Spinner Aune wanted to see.
“I thought we turned it up, especially toward the end of the first half,” Spinner said. “We always say that our defense leads to our offense. We have to make sure our defense is there, then we’ll score.
“We always want to be annoying on defense. We want to be up in them, and annoy the ball handler. We want to anticipate on the back end to try and get tips and steals. I thought we did a good job of that.”
That was the difference between having a veteran team against a team with some first-year varsity starters.
“We weren’t aggressive with it,” Hibbing coach Tom Aune said. “We wanted someone else to get the ball instead of taking it to them. We had open spots against it, but we didn’t look down the floor.
“It’s all about time. They haven’t been on a varsity floor, especially with the speed of the game. It’s completely different for these guys. There’s baby steps. We’re getting a little better each and every time out, but you can’t throw it into their hands either.”
Rock Ridge was getting too many open looks in the paint, and the Wolverines didn’t miss as they spread the scoring around.
“I was happy with the way our team played,” Spinner said. “They’ve been doing that all year. They’re unselfish. They pass the ball. They move the ball. They don’t care who scores just as long as we do.
“We got after it a little bit on defense, too, so that was fun to see.”
The Bluejackets had their fare share of open looks, but the opposite happened. At times, Hibbing couldn’t buy a basket.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well again,” Tom said. “We had some open shots. We got it into the middle of their zone a little bit, then we were worried about (Noah) Mitchell swatting it away.
“That’s what he wants to do, but it would be our ball. Our eighth-grader gave him one shot fake and made a nice move on him, but I didn’t see another shot fake the rest of the night.”
Spinner didn’t have any trouble keeping his team focused in the second half. They kept up the same offensive and defensive intensity, no matter who was in the game.
“We always want to play the same way,” Spinner said. “We’ve got a deep bench, but we want to make sure they’re playing the same way. They have to be ready to go when they get called on.
“We want to keep the defensive intensity, and share the ball on offense.”
The Hibbing mentor wanted to see one thing in the second half—energy and effort.
“We’ve got that written down on the board, and in the first half, I’m not sure there was, but only on the defensive end,” Tom said. “We don’t have a pure scorer, so I want to see them try to stop somebody, get in front of somebody. Get after it.
“A little energy, a little effort goes a long way.”
RR 44 19—63
HHS 16 19—35
Rock Ridge: Indalecio Romero 4, Carter Mavec 5, Casey Aune 10, Griffin Krmpotich 6, Zane Lokken 6, Maxwell Williams 8, Noah Mitchell 18, Jaden Lang 2, Jalen Miskowitz 4.
Hibbing: Adam Reckmeyer 12, Finley Cary 5, Ethan Aune 1, Evan Bolden 5, Gavin Bexell 2, Lucas Arnhold 6, Ethan Eskeli 2, Ray Brau 2.
Total Fouls: Rock Ridge 14; Hibbing 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Rock Ridge 9-13; Hibbing 5-10; 3-pointers: Mavec, Aune 2, Krmpotich, Reckmeyer 4.
Chisholm 90,
Northeast Range 12
CHISHOLM—The Bluestreaks were led by July Abernathy with 18 points to down the Nighthawks in the first-round Chisholm Holiday Tournament contest Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court.
Lawrence Oberg had 15 for Chisholm, and Hayden Roche and Sean Fleming both had 10.
Wyatt Martin had eight for Northeast Range.
NER 3 10—13
CHS 62 28—90
Northeast Range: Wyatt Martin 8, Logan Meskill 5.
Chisholm: Mason Yaroscak 2, Ethan Lauzen 7, Trent Forsline 8, Lawrence Oberg 15, Hayden Roche 10, Trace Yaroscak 5, July Abernathy 18, Shane Zancauske 6, Sean Fleming 10, Charles Thompson 4, Dominic Pascuzzi 5.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 3; Chisholm 5; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northeast Range 1-2; Chisholm 1-2; 3-pointers: Martin, Meskill, Lauzen, Forsline 2, Oberg, Roche 2, Fleming.
South Ridge 83,
International Falls 28
CHISHOLM—Austin Josephson poured in 27 points as the Panthers beat the Broncos in the Chisholm Holiday Tournament Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court.
Slayton Stroschein had 15 points for South Ridge, and Theo Yellowrobe finished with 14.
Landin Budris had 16 points to pace International Falls.
IF 17 11—28
SR 55 28—83
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 5, Hendrix Torgerson 2, Landin Budris 16, Jarred Slifer 1, Carter Line 4.
South Ridge: Ashton Newdahl 9, Eli Coon 2, Gavin Willeck 6, Theo Yellowrobe 14, Sheen Ralidak 5, Austin Josephson 27, Slayton Stroschein 15, Wyatt Olson 1, Elijah Nelson 4.
Total Fouls: International Falls 7; South Ridge 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: International Falls 5-14; South Ridge 3-7 ; 3-pointers: Yellowrobe 4.
Girls Hockey
South St. Paul 9,
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
ST. PAUL—Sarah Wincentsen and Bailey Vesper both had two goals as the Packers downed the Bluejackets in a first-round Kaposia Classic Monday at Doug Woog Arena.
Scoring one goal each were Paige Johnson, Kylie Stengel, Alida Ahern, Eva Black and Lily Pachl.
Delaney Norman had nine saves to earn the shutout.
Addison Hess stopped 41 shots for Hibbing/Chisholm.
HC 0 0 0—0
SSP 1 5 3—9
First Period — 1 SSP, Paige Johnson (Bailey Vesper, Sarah Wincentsen), 12:07.
Second Period — 2. SSP, Wincenten, :52; 3. SSP, Kylie Stengel (Ruby Joswiak), 2:36; 4. SSP, Alida Ahern (Alyiah Danielson), 7:47; 5. SSP, Bailey Vesper (Johnson, Wincentsen), 8:15; 6. SSP, Eva Beck (Wincentsen, Vesper), pp, 15:07.
Third Period — 7. SSP, Wincentsen (Inga Oelerking, Vesper), 5:49; 8. SSP, Lily Pachl (Sidney Thompson, Stengel), pp, 8:45; 9. SSP, Vesper (Johnson, Thompson), pp, 12:25.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 17-20-4—41; South St. Paul, Delaney Norman 5-3-1—9.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12; South St. Paul 0-0.
Eagan 3,
Hibbing/Chisholm 1
ST. PAUL—The Wildcats downed the Bluejackets in a consolation semifinal contest at the Kaposia Classic Tuesday at Doug Woog Arena.
No other information was available on the game.
Elk River/Zimmerman 4,
Hibbing/Chisholm 1
ST. PAUL — The Elks closed out the Kaposia Classic with theh consolation final win over the Bluejackets Wednesday at Doug Wood Arena.
No other information was available on the game.
