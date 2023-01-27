CHERRY—For the first 13 minutes of the Rock Ridge and Cherry High School girls basketball game, one coach liked what was going on, while the other didn’t.
The Tigers held a 17-16 lead with five minutes remaining in the first half by methodically moving the ball around and playing some airtight defense.
The Wolverines couldn’t get anything going on either side of the court, but the tide was about to change.
Morgan Marks drained consecutive 3-pointers to put Rock Ridge ahead, then the Wolverines got on track en route to a 67-42 victory over Cherry Thursday at Zupetz Gymnasium.
Rock Ridge coach Byron Negen didn’t think his team was playing up to par.
“Those minutes were kind of ragged,” Negen said. “We had miscues defensively that a lot of times in a transition defense where we weren’t picking up who was supposed to be guarding who.
“As it went on, we got a little better at communicating. It was that lack of communication, I believe, in the first 13 minutes or so, which got better as the game went on. We did a much-better job in that last five minutes of the half.”
For Cherry coach Dan Grotberg, his team followed the game plan accordingly.
“Our first 13 minutes is everything I’ve expected out of them,” Grotberg said. “We were playing team defense. We were helping on the drive and helping the helper. Our rotations were good. I thought our help defense was great.
“On offense, we moved the ball on offense and got good looks.”
That’s when Marks left her mark on the game.
Those two 3-pointers gave the Wolverines a 22-19 lead, and Rock Ridge never looked back, taking a 28-21 lead at the half.
“Anytime you can hit some outside shots to create going to the basket to get a couple of easy ones every now and then, good things happen,” Negen said.
Those were the shots Grotberg wanted the Wolverines to take, but with so many shooters in the Rock-Ridge lineup, it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle.
“We try to prevent them from getting into the lane,” Grotberg said. “We want to try and force jump shots. We lost her a couple of times, and she hit a couple of daggers at the end that took the wind out of our sails.
“Credit to them. They hit the shots when they needed to, and we didn’t. That’s the name of the game.”
Cherry also got away from what it was doing so well on the offensive side of the ball.
“We got away from our offense a little bit in the last six or seven minutes,” Grotberg said. “In those first 10 minutes, we were doing a good job of penetrating and kicking. I don’t know if fatigue had a hand in that or not.
“It was about executing on offense that was the big thing, then they started hitting some shots when we weren’t closing out enough. That’s how it goes.”
At the half, Negen asked his team to do two things in the second 18 minutes of play.
“We talked about communication,” Negen said. “The second thing was taking care of the ball. On the press, when they started pressing us at first, we turned it over a few times.
“They had to play within themselves and not try to get all crazy. I thought we did a much- better job of that. In the second half, we came out and played better basketball.”
The Wolverines pulled away slowly but surely, and the Tigers couldn’t recover.
“What has happened all year is we run out of depth,” Grotberg said. “It’s hard to put a full game together. We’re trying to get our bench going. Aimee (Grotberg) and Bella (Grotberg), they came in and gave me some valuable minutes.
“Our girls go so hard all of the time, they run out of gas. We had three games this week, so that plays into it, too.”
For Negen, he liked the way his team finished the game.
“We told the kids that we’re going to have some situations where we might only be up by a couple of points, and we need to take some time off of the clock,” Negen said. “We did a much-better job of doing that.
“We have to do that for those situations.”
Maija Lamppa led the Woverines with 17 points. Emma Lamppa had 14 and Marks finished with 13.
Faith Zganjar had 16 points to pace the Tigers. Anna Serna added 10.
RR 28 39—67
CHS 21 21—42
Rock Ridge: Chance Colbert 5, Maija Lamppa 17, Emma Lamppa 14, Alexandria Flannigan 3, Aleksia Tollefson 9, Morgan Marks 13, Elizabeth Fultz 2, Allie Bittman 2, Ava Dahl 2.
Cherry: Arabella Grotberg 1, Aimeelee Grotberg 3, Anna Serna 10, Kaylynn Cappo 5, Faith Zganjar 16, Jillian Sajdak 7.
Total Fouls: Rock Ridge 21; Cherry 21; Fouled Out: Tollefson, Kenna Ridge; Free Throws: Rock Ridge 18-28; Cherry 17-28; 3-pointers: Colbert, Emma Lamppa 3, Marks 3, Zganjar 2, Sajdak.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 71,
International Falls 48
COLERAINE—Gage Olson scored 16 points to help the Raiders beat the Broncos in the Iron Range Conference game Thursday at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Greenway were Stephen McGee with 14 and Morgan Hess 11.
Landin Budris had 19 points to pace International Falls. Carter Line had 10.
IF 15 33—48
GHS 39 32—71
International Falls: Hendrix Torgerson 3, Bennet Smith 2, Blair Werner 4, Landin Budris 19, Jarred Silfer 2, Carter Line 10, Michael Roche 6, Lucas Hollis 2.
Greenway: Mekhi McCoy 2, Morgan Hess 11, Tyler Swedeen 6, Colin Robertshaw 2, Jeremy Huff-Metso 12, Michael Strom 2, Gage Olson 16, Stephen McGee 14, Ethan Eiden 4, Bayley Stanley 2.
Total Fouls: International Falls 12; Greenway 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: International Falls 13-20; Greenway 6-15; 3-pointers: Line 3, Hess.
Grand Rapids 73,
Hibbing 39
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks beat the Bluejackets in the Lake Superior Conference contest Thursday at home.
Boys Hockey
Superior 2,
Hibbing 1
SUPERIOR — The Spartans got a goal from Carson Gotelaere at 16:46 of the second period and it held up as Superior beat the Bluejackets at home Thursday.
Lucas Williams scored at power-play goal in the second period for the Spartans as well.
Beau Frider had a power-play tally R 8:47 of the second period for Hibbing.
Brayden Boyer stopped 23 shots.
Trent Peterson had 27 saves for the Spartans.
HHS 0 1 0 — 1
SHS 0 2 0 — 2
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. S, Lucas Williams (Carson Gotelaere, Trent Peterson), pp, NTA; 2. H, Beau Frider (Tristen Babich), pp, 8:47; 3. S, Gotelaere (Caden Lia, Williams), 16:46.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing, Brayden Boyer4-10-9—23; Superior , Trent Peterson 0-5-22—27.
Penalties — Hibbing 4-8; Superior 6-23, one misconduct.
