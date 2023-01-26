Zach Johns 3.jpg

Zach Johns of Hibbing, lives for Minnesota winters, spending all of his spare time skiing, winter camping, snowshoeing and more.

 Submitted photo

HIBBING—The countdown to winter starts the first Wednesday of spring for winter enthusiast Zach Johns of Hibbing.

“I love winter for a number of reasons,” said Johns. “Sure, it is wonderful because it’s nice and cool and there are no bugs, but there’s something just plain magical about it—the way the snow sparkles and squeaks, how campfires smell better, how birds gather at the feeder, and how snowshoeing at night is the definition of peace and quiet. It’s just so wonderful.”

