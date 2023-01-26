HIBBING—The countdown to winter starts the first Wednesday of spring for winter enthusiast Zach Johns of Hibbing.
“I love winter for a number of reasons,” said Johns. “Sure, it is wonderful because it’s nice and cool and there are no bugs, but there’s something just plain magical about it—the way the snow sparkles and squeaks, how campfires smell better, how birds gather at the feeder, and how snowshoeing at night is the definition of peace and quiet. It’s just so wonderful.”
This time of the year Johns can be found enjoying winter recreational opportunities of alpine skiing, snowshoeing, skishoeing, and winter camping.
“Winter is just too short,” he said enthusiastically. “It’s difficult to fit it all in.”
His zest for winter began the early January day that he was born during a snowstorm. From that moment, he loved the snowy season. He enjoyed digging into snow piles with his sister as a child.
“After, I discovered alpine skiing when I was 12 years old. Well, it was all over—I was head over heels in love,” he stated.
Johns recalls the first time he felt the “magical sensation of gliding down a hill with the wind” in his face and he knew it was something he wanted to experience everyday of winter. It felt like total freedom having his mom drop off him and his sister at the skiing hill where they would explore skiing with friends and cheer each other off jumps, described Johns.
“I have so many amazing ski memories to even begin to get into,” he said. “Skiing has taken me to the most amazing places with the greatest people. It has been such a special part of my life. And my first winter camping trip in college was special, spending the night in a quinzhee at 30 below zero was a milestone.”
He continued this passion of skiing while at college and today, over 25 years later, most winter days he can be found skiing at Giants Ridge Golf & Ski Resort in Biwabik where he said the heart of skiing beats strongly.
It was one of the main reasons he accepted a job at Delta Reservation Center in Chisholm more than two decades ago.
“Having a ski area within driving distance is a privilege that not many people have,” according to Johns. “But to those of us who make skiing a part of our seasonal lifestyle, it becomes something that is hard to live without.”
Plus, the thought of having access to flight benefits where he could travel to the great skiing areas of the world was exciting.
Mostly, Johns knew he needed a home base and a ski area where he could be a part of the culture and he could come home from a trip and talk about adventures with friends on the chairlift.
The lift operators know him by name at Giants Ridge and he has made friends with people who recognize each other by their winter jackets.
Johns has also passed on his love of skiing to his two sons who participated in the high school ski racing team.
Living in northern Minnesota has been wonderful for Johns, who moved to the Iron Range 25 years ago from western Wisconsin, as he said, “it has more winter weather than most other parts of the country” and it boasts a winter playground for outdoor activities.
And as much as Johns adores hiking and backpacking in the fall, he would not mind if every day was winter as then he could do more camping and snowshoeing without missing out on the downhill skiing days.
“To love winter is to love life,” he said. “People should try to get outdoors every day no matter if it’s 100 or 40 below zero. I’ll take a walk around the parking lot at work during a snowstorm and it gives you a thrill like you’re out climbing Everest or something. Just get out, feel the snow, the sting on the face, a little numbness in your toes, and feel like you’re alive.”
