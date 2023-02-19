HIBBING—Greg Williams is going to collect this first Social Security check this fall, but that doesn’t mean he’s an old man.
That couldn’t be further from the truth.
The Carlton native, who is 61-years-old, didn’t act his age at the Carey Lake Classic Ski Ski Challenge by skiing a time of 49:10 to win the 13K Classical title Saturday.
It was Williams’ second year in the race, and this time, he finished the job.
“I did it last year, and I think I was third or fourth overall,” Williams said. “I came here with my grandson to ski. He did the freestyle, and I did the classic. It’s small-town race, and that’s what I like.”
Williams was in a group of four skiers through the first half of the race, then he broke away from the pack and won going away.
“I played out the field to see what they do,” Williams said. “I had one young guy that was skiing with me, and when we got to the first big climb, I maintained and didn’t try to overdo it.
“He fell back, then when I saw that I had a little distance on him, I figured I could ease back a little bit. That’s not what I like to do, but I’m going to be collecting my social security check this fall, so it was alright.”
To win was even nicer.
“It hasn’t happened often, but it has happened,” Williams said. “It surprised me. It was exciting to win.”
In the Women’s Division, Louise Levy of Duluth won the classical event with a time of 57:00.
It was her first time at the event, but she wasn’t expecting to place first.
“I didn’t but it’s all about who shows up,” Levy said. “It’s a fairly flat course, so there was a lot of double poling. My wax, sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t. I was skiing waxable.
“There were times when I just had a completely fine pick, and a lot of the time I didn’t. There was a lot of double poling. It was fun. It was exercise.”
Levy said she had some competition early on, but she was able to pull it out in the end.
“There was another gal who passed me on an uphill,” Levy said. “I thought, ‘That’s cool.’ On the downhill, I was right by her, so I got out of the track to glide. I was gliding faster. I was gliding a lot faster.
“That’s always fun when your glide wax is good.”
After she passed Cheri Johnson, Levy cruised to the finish line.
“I wanted to ski my own race,” Levy said. “I haven’t trained a whole lot this year. You never know what’s going to happen to the person behind you or in front of you. There was a person I could hear coming up on me right before the end, and I didn’t know if it was her.
“It’s about staying upright, and telling your skies, ‘Good job,’ so they do good for you.”
Levy liked the atmosphere of the event.
“It was fun,” Levy said. “It reminds me of the Citizen Races from the 1970s and 80s where all sorts of people come out. It doesn’t matter how good you are, you ski, and you have a good time.
“When you’re skiing, it’s always good.”
In the first season of the freestyle, or skating, competition, Hunter Williams of Cloquet, like his grandfather, won the 12K race in 38:48.
He had just competed in the State Nordic event held at Giant’s Ridge and Wednesday and Thursday, where he placed fourth in his heat and 16th overall.
“I felt good,” Williams said. “I stayed behind a lead group of guys. The group kind of broke apart once people started wiping out here and there. I stayed behind a guy until I reached the 10K mark, then I passed him.
“I stayed in front the rest of the race.”
The younger Williams raced in the Classical portion of the event last year, and he was planning on racing in the same event this year, but once he saw the course conditions, he decided to race in the freestyle event.
He made a good choice, but he missed out on the chance to race against his grandfather.
“I’m kind of wishing I would have,” Williams said with a laugh. “He beat me last year, so I wanted to beat him this year. I’ll beat him next year. That’s my plan, but this means quite a bit. It’s cool to be first. I’ve only been in first place a couple of times.
“This is something special.”
In the women’s race, Holly LaVesser of New Berlin, Wis., placed first in 41:53.
The former cross country and track runner in both high school and college, has transferred those abilities into nordic skiing. She has been skiing for seven years, but this is her first year of competitive skiing.
Her start wasn’t the greatest, however.
“I felt good going off the line, but I got in a bit of a tangle and crashed early on,” LaVesser said. “Two of us went down (about two minutes in). I had to work my way back. I’m good at persisting, but it took many miles to work my way back up.
“I just keep going. I will never give up. I passed someone probably within the last mile.”
Where did she get that persistence?
“I ran cross country and track in high school, and college and I am competing in mountain biking now,” LaVesser said. “I liked the course. There were some hills, some places to rest. I’m typically good at the hills. I can get up over them and keep going. I struggle in the open, flat sections where the wind slows me down.”
LaVesser enjoyed her first experience at the Challenge.
“I didn’t have any expectations,” LaVesser said. “My financé (Jess Kruchowski) grew up in Hibbing. It’s a great course. The snow was in good shape. It was enjoyable and pretty. I’ve never skied these trails, so I was seeing it for the first time.”
In the 3K race, Finn Neuman of Cohasset won with a time of 10:52.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.