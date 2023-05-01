HIBBING—In the matter of just a few days, two Minnesota professional sports teams ended their seasons abruptly.
That Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild didn’t have what it takes to move on in the playoffs, making exits after the first round in two-consecutive years.
Where do I even start when it comes to explaining their poor playoff appearances?
For the Wolves, it was a matter of injuries.
Karl-Anthony Towns missed over 50 games this season with what we were told was a calf strain. It must have been worse than a strain. Maybe a tear?
Towns’ absence didn’t allow the team to get any continuity between himself and Rudy Gobert to see if two big men of their caliber could play together.
I’ll admit, the Wolves did play well without Towns, at times, but there were games that could have had better results had he been in the lineup.
It looked like things were coming together, but some unexplainable losses marred Minnesota’s season.
You can’t lose twice to the Detroit Pistons, the Washington Wizards, the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers to name a few.
Losses to Oklahoma City and Houston didn’t help either. Utah was supposed to be “tanking” this season, but we let the players we traded away for Gobert beat us.
Win most of those games and you’re not in the play-in part of the playoffs.
You probably get a No. 4 seed and home-court advantage.
Whether or not the Wolves would have succeeded as a top-four seed is anybody’s guess, but you wouldn’t have drawn Denver in the first round.
It wasn’t only the Towns’ injury that did the Wolves in. Naz Reid went down with a broken wrist, taking away some much-needed depth in the paint, but the other injury that hurt Minnesota was Jaden McDaniels.
The story goes that he was frustrated, so he walked by a curtain and thought it would be a good idea to take a swing at it.
McDaniel found out there was a wall behind said curtain, so he foolishly broke his hand in the process.
I hope he feels terrible about his decision to punch a wall. Had he been playing, Reid aside, the Wolves may have given the Nuggets a better series.
The talk now is that the Towns/Gobert experiment didn’t work. Personally, I don’t think you can make a judgment call on that yet.
They didn’t play together long enough to make that decision.
Add a few more pieces to this puzzle next year, and the Wolves will be competitive. They just have to take care of business against the teams they should beat.
—
As for the Wild, this is embarrassing.
Considering the fact that both Florida and Seattle are advancing on, it’s worse than embarrassing, if there’s such a thing.
Minnesota let Ryan Suter and Jake Oettinger beat them in six games, and they’re soaking it up because of the injury to Joe Pavelski.
Matt Dumba had a perfectly-legal hit on Pavelski, who happened to get a concussion out of the deal.
The Stars made it out to be more egregious than it was, and they played on that throughout the series.
Obviously, the Wild didn’t have the same feeling about the cheap shots Ryan Suter put on Kiril Kaprozov.
They cowered in a corner and didn’t even go after Suter. They put forth no effort.
What did happen is the Stars’ key players stepped up and performed when they needed to.
Other than one goal, where was Kaprizov? Where was Matt Boldy? Where was Mats Zuccarello? Where was anyone on the team for that matter?
One problem was the absence of Joel Eriksson-Ek.
I saw the play where he got hit in the ankle with a shot, and I’m sure it hurt, but hockey players play through pain, don’t they?
The Wild finally came out and said Ek had a broken ankle, which is a good reason to miss the series.
I get sick and tired of hearing about lower-body and upper-body injuries. Just say it right away and don’t keep it a secret.
What’s the excuse for those other players?
They spent more time in the penalty box than on the ice.
I don’t mind the Wild playing aggressively, but taking lazy penalties killed the Wild in these playoffs.
Minnesota’s special teams were its undoing again this season. The Wild couldn’t score on the power play, and their penalty kill went pear shaped..
Offensively, Minnesota should have finishers, but they forgot how to score. Dallas is a decent team, but they’re not unbeatable.
The Wild had a chance to put a stranglehold on the series had they won Game 4, but they didn’t, and now, the golf clubs are coming out early.
I don’t know what changes General Manager Bill Guerin has to make because he’s still handcuffed with those Suter and Zach Parise contracts. Did you realize that we’re still paying part of Suter’s contract? That makes the outcome of this series even more frustrating.
I’ve never liked Dean Evason, but his regular-season record speaks volumes. His playoff record, that’s another story.
I don’t know if you can be out-coached in hockey, but Dallas coach Pete DeBoer out-coached Evason in this series. That’s unacceptable.
They had no one on that team that could take over a game, let alone a series.
The last Minnesota athlete to take over a series was Kirby Puckett with the Minnesota Twins.
It’s about time that one of these teams finds one or two of those players, who can make a difference in the playoffs.
