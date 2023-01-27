HIBBING—Tom Burdick has been involved with Wrestling Gone Wild for quite some time, and he loves putting on family-friendly shows.
Well, Burdick has put another card together as Wrestling Gone Wild will be in full force on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the National Guard Armory
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the bell time at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets at the door will be $20 for ringside seats. General admission tickets will be sold for $10, and children and under will be admitted free.
According to Burdick, there will be dicw high-flying matches on the card.
“It’s going to be a good night of pro wrestling action,” Burdick said. “Bring the family. Bring the kids. It’s going to be a night of slamming action. Trust the System.”
Scheduled to appear on the card will be The Masked Outlaw of Hang-em, Texas; Big Bad Bob from the Bank on the Iron Range; Professional Scumbag Shay Diesel of Minneapolis; Kenny Defiance from Hastings, Minn.; Rob-E-Rebel of Albert Lea, Minn.; and Nick Pride of Osseo, Minn.
There will also be a match for the WGW Cruiserweight title between Levi Lanigan of Fargo, N.D., against Bullet Bronson of South Dakota.
“This is one of the biggest cards, and I’m doing it with young talent,” Burdick said. “Kennedy from the WWE has trained a lot of these guys, so you will see explosive, high-thunder action.”
After the intermission, the semi-main event will feature the No. 1 contenders match for the WGW title.
The System from Virginia, who will be accompanied by Cocky Tommy Tutone, will battle the Prince of the South Side Devo Knight from Minneapolis. The winner will get the next shot at the WGW World title.
The main event will be for the WGW World title between the challenger Alex Findley of Minneapolis and the current WGW belt holder Rampage Santana of Ontario, Canada.
According to Burdick, there will be a live television taping during the matches, along with a WGW merchandise table with fine collectables.
Raffle tickets will be sold for $2 a ticket or three for $5.
WGW Commissioner Dirty Ernie will be on hand, along with a couple of other WGW legends.
The Minnesota Bigfoot Research team from the Discovery channel, which is led by Abe DelRio, will be on hand for a meet-and-greet.
“It’s going to be a fun event,” Burdick said. “I want fans to come and boo or cheer for their favorite wrestlers.”
Burdick couldn’t do this without a lot of help to set up the event.
“I want to thank my sponsors, High on the Hog Barbecue; Mohawk’s Salvage, Pink Tie Design; Mesabi Tribune; After Hours Radio; Midwest Radio; Bark Design; Jeff Provinzino; and Erbert and Gerbdert’s of Hibbing,” Burdick said. “I also need to thank Pat and Jerri Hockey, and my girlfriend, Heather.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.