DULUTH—It’s not easy being a No. 1 seed.
Just ask Deer River High School boys basketball coach David Iverson-Olson.
He knows his Warriors are going to get every opponent’s best game, and that rang true Wednesday.
No. 4 seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl overcame a 11-point halftime deficit to take a six-point lead, but Deer River responded for an 86-73 Section 7A semifinal overtime victory over the Rangers at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Fortunately for Iverson-Olson, his team kept their composure during that second half, which saw Mountain Iron-Buhl outscore his team by 11 points.
“We kept the lead for a little while, but they took the lead with about eight minutes to go,” Iverson-Olson said. “It was a back-and-forth game to the end. They got up by about six for a split second. We hit a bucket, then I looked at my assistant because we got another stop and said, ‘OK, the clock is ticking. We have to shoot our way out of it.’’
That’s what the Warriors did, thanks in part to Cale Jackson, Ethan Williams and Caiden Schjenken.
“We were trying to call whatever play we could to get our shooters loose because we’ve got some calm shooters out there,” Iverson-Olson said. “We were fortunate. We’ve got ball handlers and shooters, and when you have that, you can make a lot happen.”
It looked like everything was going Deer River’s way in the first half.
In the first 18 minutes, Deer River came out and hit six 3-pointers in 10 attempts, including a buzzer-beating three from Jackson that gave the Warriors a 45-34 lead at the half.
Jackson hit three of those 3-pointers, and he added a three-point play for a total of 18 first-half points. He’s only a sophomore.
“Cale has got a killer instinct,” Iverson-Olson said. “He’s got the green light. It’s a let-her-fly game plan for him. He can score in bunches. It’s not just threes. He’s crafty in the lane, too.
“We love having Cale on the team. He’s a great kid, too. He helps the rest of us out with what he does. They start moving coverage over to him, then it opens up the lane for us.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl knew about Jackson, but the Rangers had some defensive lapses in the first half.
“They’re a good-shooting team,” Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Jeff Buffetta said. “They always are. We had to jump out on those a little bit harder than we did and get a hand in their face. We did that in the second half, and it rushed them a little bit and changed things a little bit.”
“Our defensive rotations were a little bit off in the first half. We weren’t getting after it.”
At the half, Buffetta challenged his players to pick up their defensive energy and play.
The game turned 180-degrees in favor of the Rangers.
“They responded,” Buffetta said. “We played a great second half.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl shutdown the Warriors’ offense, then in turn, the Rangers’ offense took over as they took a 67-61 lead with just under four minutes to play.
“The more energy you play with on defense, the more you’re going to get transition, and the more movement you’re going to get,” Buffetta said. “I thought we had that the whole second half.”
That defensive effort shut down Jackson, who didn’t make his first basket until 2:50 remained in the game.
“When you have a team to defend that has Asher Zubich on it, after a while, with all of the plays in the game, it can wear on you a little bit,” Iverson-Olson said. “You have some mental lapses, and I think that’s what happened in the second half.
“They were doing a good job of finding their open guys and getting some buckets underneath. They attacked and got to the foul line. We were settling for mid-range, contested jumpers. That was the difference.”
Jackson got hot at the right time, hitting another basket to make it 69-66, then after Asher Zubich hit a bucket to make it 71-66, Williams made two free throws and it was 71-68.
Jackson then drained a long 3-pointer with 48 seconds to play to tie it.
Mountain Iron-Buhl had two chances late in the game, but a turnover and a last-second shot fell short to send the game into overtime.
“We had a chance to close it out there, but we missed a couple of opportunities,” Buffetta said. “When we needed to hit one there, we couldn’t close it out, then when you get to overtime, it’s usually whoever scores first and gets the momentum.
“It’s such a swing.
In the overtime session, Williams took control of the game, hitting eight points to put the Warriors in the finals.
“He (Williams) has that killer instinct, too,” Iverson-Olson said. “Sometimes he gets inside there and gets a bad shot or two. He knows that, but we want him to keep that killer instinct. He’s playing his best ball when he’s getting guys open.
“When we had our comeback at the end, the other guys were getting open because Ethan was setting them up. In overtime, he hit some big free throws.”
Zubich led Mountain Iron-Buhl with 17 points. Nick Jesch had 15 and Josh Holmes 12.
“We’re a senior team,” Buffetta said. “I reminded them that they were better than what they were playing in the first half. They get it. They’ve played enough games in their careers that they knew they had to come out and get after it a little better, and use each other a little bit more.
“They responded like seniors should. They came out and played a lot better. It’s a tough way to go out, but I’m proud of them.”
Williams led Deer River with 29 points. Jackson had 26, Schjenken 14 and Sam Rahier 12.
MIB 34 37 2—73
DR 45 26 15—86
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 4, Asher Zubich 17, Mason Clines 9, Rylen Niska 4, Josh Holmes 12, Nick Jesch 15, Chris King 7, Micadien Clines 5.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 26, Caiden Schjenken 14, Ethan Williams 29, Kayden Gotchie 1, Rhett Mundt 4, Sam Rahier 12
Total Fouls: Mountain Iron-Buhl 18; Deer River 16; Fouled Out: Mason Clines; Free Throws: Mountain Iron-Buhl 10-16; Deer River 18-21; 3-pointers: Niska, Holmes, Jesch 2, Micadien Clines, Jackson 5, Schjenken 2, Williams 2, Rahier 3.
