HIBBING—Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball coach Kenzie Krowiorz knew his team couldn’t let Minnesota North-Rainy River get out and run.
That’s because the Voyageurs, who are tied at the top of the MCAC North Division with Central Lakes and Minnesota North-Mesabi Range, like to play a transition game, and they can shoot the ball.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, that didn’t happen as Minnesota North-Rainy River used two runs, one late in the first half and the other at the start of second half en route to a 76-57 North Division victory over Minnesota North-Hibbing Wednesday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
The Cardinals only trailed by three, 20-17 with just under minutes remaining in the first half, then the Voyageurs went on a 19-9 run to lead 39-36 at the half.
“In the first half, when we were playing well, we weren’t turning it over and giving live-ball turnovers,” Krowiorz said. “They’re a team that’s going to run, and they shoot it well.
“When they get downhill in transition, they’re able to kick to shooters. When you have live-ball turnovers it’s hard enough. In our league, if you can play against a set defense, in particular with us, if we can get set defensively, we’re good. We struggle mightily right now with transition defense. That’s where the wheels fell off toward the end of the half. The guys have to get better in those situations.”
What led to that run?
“When we defended well, we moved, we talked and we did those little things that resulted in good offense,” Rainy River coach Bill Engel said. “We like to play at a pace, but you can’t play at that pace if you don’t defend. We were happy, for the most part, with how we defended.
“That (run) was huge. Tyrecke (Francois) and a couple of our other guards did a good job defensively. They pushed the momentum our way. We were able to get some easy baskets, with some extra passes for some open threes and rhythm shots. That was the difference in the first half.”
Krowiorz and his team tried to prevent that, but 10 turnovers in the first half let Rainy River get out and run.
“It’s a game of runs, and to get a run at the end of the half, is huge,” Krowiorz said. “It gets that momentum going into the locker room, then you still have that feeling coming out of the locker room.
“They’re a team that if they get hot, they make a lot of shots. It’s a make-or-miss league. They made a lot of shots. We gave them some open ones, and they made some tough runs down the stretch.”
The Cardinals had to regroup at the half, but the second half started with a Rainy River 10-2 run to make the score 49-28, then they extended that run to 15-6 to lead 54-32, and although there was still over 13 minutes to play, Hibbing was going to have a hard time getting back into the game.
In no way did Engel think the game was over, even with that 22-point lead.
“I don’t think it ever ices the game, but we did feel good about those first10 points,” Engel said. “I thought we made a couple of mistakes early, maybe a couple of turnovers in there, but we didn’t let it get to us.
“We settled down, and still got some good looks. We had a couple of turnovers on them that resulted in baskets for us. That was the difference. That was able to get us up close to 20. It bounced around from there. We’d like to play with a little more consistency, but overall, we’re happy with our effort.”
Hibbing needed to start fast in that first five minutes of the second half, but the Cardinals became frustrated with every basket the Voyageurs got.
“We’ve consistently been bringing that up with our guys,” Krowiorz said. “We have to fight a little bit harder in the first five minutes of the second half. I’ve got to do a better job of getting us prepared out of the half to make sure that we’re in the right spots.
“In that way, we know that we’re going to be playing hard enough, but we turned it over too much. We took some bad shots as well. That led to run-outs for them. I don’t think I had a good offensive game plan. That’s my fault, and we didn’t value the basketball well.”
MN-RR 39 37—76
MN-H 26 31—57
MN-Rainy River: Stephan Mereus 8, Berrian Deliniois 13, Tyrecke Francois 4, Butchiny Lordeus 4, Christian Pujals 10, Ondrej Havranek 9, Malik Siggers 12.
MN-Hibbing: Schuyler Pimentel 2, Alvin Judd 8, Sam Serna 3, Shawn Brown Jr. 4, Conor Goggin 2, Nick Moore 8, Ramaj Gordon 11, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 16.
Total Fouls: Minnesota North-Rainy River 14; Minnesota North-Hibbing 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Minnesota North-Rainy River 5-12; Minnesota North-Hibbing 12-15; 3-pointers: Delinois 3, Francois 2, Lordeua, Pujals 2, Havranek, Siggers, Judd, Serna, Gordon, Washington-Battle Jr.
