HIBBING—Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball coach Kenzie Krowiorz knew his team couldn’t let Minnesota North-Rainy River get out and run.

That’s because the Voyageurs, who are tied at the top of the MCAC North Division with Central Lakes and Minnesota North-Mesabi Range, like to play a transition game, and they can shoot the ball.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments