NASHWAUK—Jovanna Volker has made history.
The Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway eighth-grader is the first Titan girl to advance to the Minnesota State Class Meet, which will be held Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The action begins at 9 a.m.
Volker will be wrestling in the 126-pound class. She finished the Section 7A Tournament in second place, falling to Courtney Gonzales of Shakopee. Last year, Volker placed third at the section meet in the first season of the sport.
What does this mean for the Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway program?
“This is awesome,” Titan coach Evan Osterhoudt said. “We’re trying to build a program here. I’ve spent seven or eight years with the youth program, and I started building that up. Now, I want to keep that momentum going and build and varsity program.
“Having somebody like this is only going to help the program. They’re going to see that, then get excited for wrestling. We should continue to grow both the boys and girls programs.”
Volker, who has a 14-1 record this season, hasn’t quite grasped the enormity of this situation, but she’s looking forward to this opportunity.
“It’s good that I made it to state, so hopefully, some other girls want to wrestle and join the team,” Volker said. “I want to have a fun time, and hopefully, win. I’ve been at places that have a lot of mats and big tournaments, so it’s not going to bother me.”
What got Volker to this point?
“As an eighth-grader and second-year wrestling, it’s a quite the feat,” Osterhoudt said. “She has jiu jitsu under her belt, and that carried over well, understanding body mechanics and how to move people around the mat.
“She is a driven individual. You give her something to do, and she’s going to do it. She’s going to keep drilling it until she gets it perfect. I don’t see any limit to her potential the way she works out.”
Even though Volker didn’t lose many matches, she still had a lot to learn about the sport.
“We watched a lot of film of the mistakes I’ve made and the matches that I’ve lost,” Volker said. “ I’m trying to perfect the stuff I got wrong. I’m better because my coaches and I are working after practice.
“We’d look at it (the film), and coach told me what I was doing wrong, then in practice, how to do it right,” Volker said. “I was working on my shots more and on my bottom work. I’m stronger on top. I worked a lot, after practice.”
Osterhoudt sees that hard work every day, but Volker has another characteristic, which is important in wrestling.
“She is a quick learner,” Osterhoudt said. “You tell her something verberally or physically, she’s going to learn it and she’ll be mastering that move rapidly. Between the hard work and being a quick learner, it’s quite the combination.”
As far as state goes, Osterhoudt and Volker have one goal in mind.
“She has the same goal I want for her, win it,” Osterhoudt said. “The work she puts in after practice, she’ll never stop. Coach (Ben) Black, I have to give him a lot of credit. He works with her all of the time. He keeps track of the kids and makes sure they’re doing the right things.
“He’s willing to put in the time after practice for anybody that wants to stay. Jovanna is here every day. She’s putting in the time, wanting to get better. She doesn’t stop.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.