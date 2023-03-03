jovanna volker

Jovanna Volker of the Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway High School wrestling team will be the first Titan female athlete to participate in the State Class A Individual Meet, which begins today at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

NASHWAUK—Jovanna Volker has made history.

The Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway eighth-grader is the first Titan girl to advance to the Minnesota State Class Meet, which will be held Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

