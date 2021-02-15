VIRGINIA — The Golden Bears and Blue Devils took their Iron Range rivalry to a whole different level Monday night at Virginia’s Roosevelt Gymnasium.
Lexiss Trygg and the Devils came out on top 53-47 as she ultimately won the battle in the post with a 27-point effort.
The game wasn’t decided until the final three minutes and was tied 46-46 with 2:56 to play.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s standout post player Elli Jankila fouled out while defending Trygg at that point. The Bears did take the lead at 47-46 before Trygg gave the home team the lead for good at 49-47 with a defensive rebound and a three-point play the old-fashioned way.
The Bears couldn’t really get much going in the last two minutes as Virginia recorded three steals and Anna Fink went 4-for-4 at the charity strip to put the game away, 53-47.
Virginia head coach Spencer Aune was pleased with how his team responded to being down 42-34 midway through the second half.
“I’m very happy with the gut check,’’ he said. “They came out and did what we needed to do to get a big win.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Karwin Marks was proud of how his team played a strong game despite being the underdog.
“I don’t think a lot of people gave us much of a chance to play Virginia,’’ Marks said. “Virginia’s a good team and I think we proved tonight that we are too.’’
What was the key to the E-G play Monday?
“I think our guard play was really strong. We took care of the ball. In a couple of our losses, we had a lot of bad turnovers,’’ Marks said, which included turning the ball over 26 times recently against Cherry. “You can’t play teams like this and turn the ball over that much.’’
The eight-point deficit proved to be the turning point for Virginia. The Devils outscored E-G 19-5 the rest of the way to score the key Iron Range Conference victory.
“I think we got down 8-10 there and the girls dug deep inside themselves and knew we needed to play better than what we have been. We need to share the ball a little bit better and make quick decisions. I think we did a good job of really running what they’re supposed to and getting Lexi inside and then she made some nice kick back outs because she was getting doubled and sometimes tripled. That’s what we need to take advantage of and we did during that stretch thankfully.’’
----
The Bears got out of the gate fast and had the early 8-6 lead thanks to Lydia Delich, Morgan Marks and Amara Wilcox all knocking down shots.
Trygg and Rian Aune helped the Devils tie things up at 18-18 before Cadyn Krmpotich and Jankila made it 22-18 in favor of Eveleth-Gilbert.
Heading into the half, Trygg scored a bucket, while Emma Lamppa knocked down a 3-pointer for a 23-22 Virginia lead. Jankila answered back down low for a 24-23 E-G lead.
The Blue Devils had the final say as Fink hit a running bank shot for a 25-24 Virginia lead at the break.
Eveleth-Gilbert regained the lead in the second half as Delich and eighth-grader Anna Westby hit from long range and Jankila had a rebound, a putback and a free throw for the three-point play and a 33-31 advantage.
After a Virginia turnover, Westby struck again from3-point land, as did Morgan Marks to make it 38-31.
A three-point play by Trygg cut the Virginia deficit to 38-34, but probably more importantly Jankila went out with an ankle injury. The Devils climbed back to within 42-38 before Jankila returned almost four minutes later.
Coach Marks said the injury was a factor in the game’s outcome.
“Elli going down, getting in foul trouble a little bit and then obviously her ankle,’’ he said. “I could tell she wasn’t 100% when she did come back in.’’
“It’s not an excuse but she’s such a big piece of our team, especially when we’re rotating six girls right now. That hurt not having her, especially when we’re playing against Lexi Trygg.’’
Jankila and Trygg are probably two of the top post players around, according to Marks, if not the top two.
”It was hard to match up when she went down. And that’s what they did. Give Virginia credit, they saw the weakness when Elli went out. They fed the ball into Lexi and they got a couple calls,’’ the E-G coach added.
Asked about the physical battle in the post, Aune said it was fun to watch.
“They’re similar players. Very similar builds. Obviously this is a huge rivalry game. There’s not many of these left and they’re fun to have. It will be fun once we’re together (as Rock Ridge) as well,’’ the Devils’ coach said. “Rivalries bring out the best in everybody. Bring out those competitive juices. It was there and Lex towards the end was able to get it in the last part of the second half and that was the outcome.’’
Aune said Monday was not his club’s best defensive outing and Jankila, Delich and the Bears took advantage.
“I think we struggled defensively all night. We didn’t play our best defensive game of the year, that’s for sure. Give them credit. They were knocking down shots and Elli’s a load down there just like Lexi is.’’
“Lydia played a very good game. I got on her hard after the Cherry game’’ about some decisions she made and some turnovers, Marks told the Mesabi Tribune. “All of the starting five, they know I’m going to be tougher on them this year. I expect more out of them’’ based on their experience and the amount of minutes they’re playing.
“Tonight she played an outstanding game,’’ he said of Delich, which included taking good care of the ball and making good decisions.
“Her and Morgan (Marks) both, I think they played very good with their guard play. I think that’s why we were in the game. Because they were just playing strong.’’
Overall, “I feel really good about the way our girls played tonight. I think they felt like they’ve always been looking up at Virginia. We lost by 30 last year. Tonight, playing like that, there’s no reason they can't hold their heads high. We’re a good team and I think they’re starting to realize it.’’
After the four-point loss, “I could see the disappointment in their eyes and I think they knew this one slipped away from them a little bit.’’
E-G (6-4) hosts Deer River Tuesday and Virginia (8-2) welcomes in Mesabi East on Friday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 24 23 — 47
Virginia 25 28 — 53
E-G: Anna Westby 7, Lydia Delich 10, Amara Wilcox 5, Morgan Marks 8, Elli Jankila 10, Cadyn Krmpotich 7. 3-pointers: Westby 2, Delich 2, Marks 1. Free throws: 8-13. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Jankila.
VHS: Anna Fink 12, Rian Aune 8, Emma Lamppa 3, Lexiss Trygg 27, Kelsey Squires 3. 3-pointers: Aune 2, Lamppa 1, Trygg 1. Free throws: 11-14. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
