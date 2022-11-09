This last week the crews of the Virginia Fire Department responded to eighty-three incidents. Sixty-nine were medical and fourteen were fire related. The fire calls varied from multiple motor vehicle accidents, smoke and carbon monoxide detector activations, both residential and commercial, and multiple outdoor fires quickly extinguished. The medical calls brought us to most of our neighboring cities and towns, with the majority of the calls within our city.
The crews performed one-hundred and thirty-six medical treatments, one-hundred and thirty-four medical procedures and administered one-hundred and twenty-six medications.
Do you know when to call 911, or what to do when faced with an emergency?
If you or someone you are with starts to experience a medical emergency. Do you know what to do? For many medical emergencies, like heart attack and stroke, getting immediate treatment is critical. How do you know when to call 911 and when is it best to drive the person to the emergency department?
Ask Yourself the Following Questions:
Is the condition life threatening?
Could the condition worsen and become life threatening on the way to the hospital?
Could moving the patient cause further injury?
Does the person need the skills/equipment of paramedics or emergency medical technicians?
Could distance, traffic, or weather conditions cause a delay in getting to the hospital?
Could a paramedic help decide which hospital can best care for the condition?
If the answer to any of these questions is yes or you are not sure, call 911 for an ambulance. Even if you think you can get to the hospital faster by driving, 911 can bring many of the lifesaving skills and medications right to you and start care sooner. Emergency crews are trained to begin medical treatment on the way to the hospital, and they can also alert the Emergency Department in advance to the patient’s condition.
When you call 911 remember to speak calmly and clearly. Give name, address, phone number, exact location of victim, and nature of problem. Do not hang up until the dispatcher indicates you can. The 911 dispatcher can offer some basic care for you to perform while waiting for the ambulance, or other emergency response, to arrive.
Whether your need is medical, law enforcement, or fire, if you are unsure on whether to call or not, please call. Please do not call any station or department direct. They could be out on other emergencies. The dispatch center will know this and can immediately dispatch the most nearby resource, saving you much needed time. Please do not attempt to put the fire out yourself. If you feel unsafe, call. We all would rather not be needed when we get there, then left wondering, “what if they would have called sooner”.
