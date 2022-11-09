October 30—November 5

This last week the crews of the Virginia Fire Department responded to eighty-three incidents. Sixty-nine were medical and fourteen were fire related. The fire calls varied from multiple motor vehicle accidents, smoke and carbon monoxide detector activations, both residential and commercial, and multiple outdoor fires quickly extinguished. The medical calls brought us to most of our neighboring cities and towns, with the majority of the calls within our city.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments