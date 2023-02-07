BIWABIK—The Cook Country Vikings swept the Section 7 Alpine ski championship, winning both the boys and girls titles, while three Iron Ranger’s advanced to next week’s State ski meet.

Hibbing’s Adam Vinopal ,along with Rock Ridge’s Mia Schuchard and Travis Bird, will be representing the Iron Range at their home mountain of Giant’s Ridge next Tuesday.

