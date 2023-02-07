BIWABIK—The Cook Country Vikings swept the Section 7 Alpine ski championship, winning both the boys and girls titles, while three Iron Ranger’s advanced to next week’s State ski meet.
Hibbing’s Adam Vinopal ,along with Rock Ridge’s Mia Schuchard and Travis Bird, will be representing the Iron Range at their home mountain of Giant’s Ridge next Tuesday.
Vinopal, who placed 10th, may have felt a little extra pressure as both of his brothers had also qualified for the state meet; Noah, in 2020 and Evan in 2021.
In fact, their father, Tony, who helped coach the brothers, qualified for the state meet himself in both 1976 and 1979 while skiing for Cloquet.
Both older brothers were at the Ridge to cheer Vinopal on, and even gave their younger brother some last-minute advice before his second run.
“I had some big shoes to fill, that’s for sure,” the Bluejacket senior said. “Noah and Evan were coming up the lift at the same time that I was in the gate and yelled, ‘Just stand. Just stand.’ About five people apparently fell right before me, so I skied the headwall pretty conservatively but once I got past it I let it fly.”
Father Tony was also standing just beside the run watching Adam’s final run and admitted the nerves got to him a bit.
“I held my breath for the entire 40 seconds it took for him to finish,” Tony said. “I didn’t even know I could hold my breath that long.”
Vinopal led the Bluejacket boys to an impressive fourth-place team result with juniors Logan Maxwell and Sam Gabardi finishing 24th and 29th, respectively, and senior Andrew Lees ending his high-school-racing career in 45th.
“Fourth place is a fantastic finish for our boys team,” Hibbing coach Brice Walli said. “In this field it’s incredible.”
Even more unlikely is the fact that the Bluejackets placed so highly without any points from their second seed, senior Carter Bungarden.
Bungarden missed a clear early in his first run, which caused a gate to hit him in the face, knocking the lens out of his goggles, causing him to miss a gate and do a quick hike. That put him well behind in the second run and by the time he was able to start, the course was extremely rutted.
“He went out guns blazing his second run and just couldn’t hold on,” Walli said. “That’s a shame, but Carter should feel really good about his season. He had a great year.”
For the Bluejacket girls, junior Hilda Knuckey missed advancing to the state meet by a mere 12 hundredths of a second, placing 15th.
“We’ll take that. She’s not a senior,” Walli said. “Adam was just one place out last year and look what happened. She’ll have another chance next year.”
The Hibbing girls’ squad finished the day in 11th place with sophomore Sylvie Wetzel finishing 25th, freshman Tayla Damyanovich 55th and senior Chloe Price 69th.
Sophomore Abbie Helms had a solid first run and was sitting less than half a second behind Wetzel when she crashed at the bottom of her second run.
“She got hung up in a hairpin and got cross-up taking her ski poles right to the stomach,” Walli said. “She was having a good day up until then and had a really good season for us.”
For the Rock Ridge girls, it’s back to the state meet for the second consecutive year for senior Mia Schuchard, who had by far her best race of the season in finishing in fifth place, with her all-out style paying dividends once again.
“That first run was really good. It felt kind of like a mess but then I got to the bottom and it was fast,” Shuchard said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Is that my actual time?’”
It wasn’t just Schuchard herself that couldn’t believe her performance. Wolverine coach Benji Neff found himself emotionally moved by the growth and perseverance he has seen out of his racer.
“I told Mia I was fighting back tears during her first run,” Neff said, his voice cracking. “She was a little more conservative on her second run. Even as it was, she almost blew up. If she had been going all-out, she might not have made it, and I really think that’s a sign of maturity and growth on her part to learn where that line is and how to ski at that level.”
The Rock Ridge girls finished in sixth place bolstered by senior Eva Roark in 24th, sophomore Sophia Nemec in 36th and junior Ruby Keskatalo in 57th.
“Eva didn’t quite make it but she still had a really good day,” Neff said. “She can finish her senior year holding her head high.”
The Wolverine boys finished seventh behind Bird’s 13th place, with Samuel Beukema placing 26th, Erik Panyan 40th and Hollis Frost 53rd.
Bird said his entire year was devoted to this one goal of getting to State, including an offseason of comparing his offseason training to Vinopal’s.
“I worked hard all season and so did Adam. I heard stories about him in the weight room all year,” Bird said. “We were in there putting up big numbers, working really hard toward this one goal which was a State berth today.”
“It’s pretty remarkable that Trav’, like Mia saved his best skiing of the season for Sections,” Neff said. “Our conference is so darned competitive, with powers like Cook County and Duluth East, I can’t remember our conference having such talent. For him to ski the way he did today was awesome.”
Vinopal, Schuchard and Bird will represent the Iron Range at the state ski meet next Tuesday at their home hill of Giants Ridge.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Cook County-Silver Bay, 387; Blaine, 353.5; Duluth East, 324; Hibbing, 300; Chisago Lakes, 292; Mahtomedi, 290; Rock Ridge, 276; Centennial, 272; Forest Lake, 272; White Bear Lake, 268; Duluth Marshall, 252; St Francis, 245; Hermantown, 216.5; Anoka, 197; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 178; Andover, 151; Coon Rapids, 102
GIRLS: Cook County-Silver Bay, 340; Duluth East, 328; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 298; Centennial, 279; Mahtomedi, 271; Rock Ridge, 262; Blaine, 253.5; Hermantown, 240; Anoka, 235; Forest Lake, 221.5; Hibbing, 220; White Bear Lake, 210; Chisago Lakes, 153; Andover, 134; Coon Rapids, 130; Duluth Marshall, 91
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 1:15.43; (2) Lukas VanWechel, BLAN, 1:16.74; (3) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:17.42; (4) Mathias Peterson, FLAST, 1:18.40; (5) Erik Carlson, EAST, 1:19.18; (6) Will Hennen, CHIS, 1:19.19; (7) Angus Levins, WBL, 1:19.73; (8) Goshi Dimitrov, CCSB, 1:20.26; (9) Graham Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:20.32; (10) Adam VInopal, HIB, 1:20.60; (13) Travis Bird, RRAST, 1:21.13; (24) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:24.45; (26) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 1:26.05; (29) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:27.01; (40) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 1:30.86; (45) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:32.88; (53) Hollis Frost, RRAST, 1:36.43; (82) Jack Stella, 2:04.98; (84) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 2:06.69
GIRLS: (1) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:19.72; (2) Elisabeth Bergen, EAST, 1:20.40; (3) Kalina Dimitrova, CCSB, 1:20.52; (4) Genevieve Silence, CCSB, 1:21.10; (5) Mia Shuchard, RRAST, 1:21.17; (6) Adie Tredinnick, FLAST. 1:21.32; (7) Haley Wilson, MAH, 1:21.48; (8) Jordin Flohaug, CENT, 1:21.58; (9) Stella Gronski, ANK, 1:21.88; (10) Emily Regas, CEC, 1:22.42; (15) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:23.55; (24) Eva Roark, RRAST, 1:27.64; (25) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:28.22; (36) Sophia Nemec, RRAST, 1:31.12; (55) Tayla Damyanovich, HIB, 1:40.38; (57) Ruby Keskitalo, RRAST, 1:41.04; (60) Maija Rantala, RRAST, 1:42.00; (63) Lilly Larson, RRAST, 1:43.66; (69) Chloe Price, HIB, 1:50.94.
