HIBBING—It was a tale of two halves for the Hibbing High School boys basketball team.
The Bluejackets played steady and solid in the first half, but North Branch went on a run in the second half to come away with a 74-31 victory over Hibbing Saturday on Kevin McHale Court.
It’s been a learning process all season for this young Hibbing squad, but the Bluejackets put enough together to stay close to the Vikings in the first 18 minutes of play.
Finley Cary did the heavy lifting for Hibbing, scoring 11 points as North Branch led 21-16 with just under five minutes to play in the half.
“In the last couple of games, we’ve had good first halves,” Hibbing coach Tom Aune said. “We’re working on our new defense, and it’s coming around.”
Hibbing did lose Viking shooter Brody Beaver in the first half.
The North Branch junior scored 17 points in the first half, which gave the Vikings a 36-20 lead.
“We played a good first half, and we knew everything that was going on,” Aune said. “Beaver hurt us in the first half, with a couple of drives and a couple of threes. We lost him, and that’s who we were keying on.
“We’ve got some long young guys, and they let him shoot over them. They have to put their hands up and put them out wide, give them something to look at anyway. We’re young. We’re learning.”
The one thing Hibbing has to change is how it plays coming out of halftime.
Second halves haven’t been kind to the Bluejackets.
When we go into halftime, all of a sudden, I’m not sure who comes out,” Aune said. “We weren’t moving our feet, moving our hands. We weren’t doing much of anything defensively coming out of halftime.”
Both on defense and rebounding.
The Vikings got too many second-chance points off of offensive rebounds.
“We had trouble with our zone, but we still have to rebound out of it,” Aune said. “We have to have more than one guy going to get it. That’s why I called a timeout early in the second half. It’s tough work, rebounding.
“We have to do the dirty work. I told them that all five of our guys have to go get that basketball. You just can’t run into someone and stay on their back. You have to find a way to get around them and find a way to get there. It’s not like we have a bunch of big guys. It’s going to be a lot of work.”
Beaver wasn’t much of a threat in the second half, but Tyler Minke, a sophomore, took over from the outside, hitting five 3-pointers as the Vikings started pulling away.
“Minke shoots the ball well, and he did in the second half,” Aune said. “They’re learning.”
Beaver finished with 22 points. Minke had 15 and Owen Link and Mason Young both had 11.
Cary led Hibbing with 11 points. Arnhold had 10.
NB 36 38—74
HHS 20 11—31
North Branch: Brody Beaver 22, Carson Klein 4, Tyler Minke 15, Noah Thorsen 2, Gavin Benson 2, James Weinkauf 3, Chazz Johnson 3, Owen Link 11, Mason Young 11.
