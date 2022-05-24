Victor Manuel Castro went to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 92 years young.
He was born on April 15, 1930, in San Jose, Costa Rica. He arrived in the United States in 1948 to attend college and graduated in 1952 with a degree in civil engineering from Michigan Tech University. While there he met and married Jeanne Falk and later had a daughter Terri.
They moved to Hibbing in 1956 where he worked over the years for Mckee, Davy-Mckee and Noramco Engineering firms. Following the death of his wife, Jeanne, he met and married Kathleen Voelker in 1975.
He is survived by wife, Kathleen; daughter, Terri (Sam) Crispo; sister, Lidiette;
and grandchildren, Jeanne (Phill) Anderson, Jake (Kate) Crispo and Anne Crispo;
and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cloudio and Hilda Castro; sister, Ligia; and
wife, Jeanne.
He was a faithful member of Wesley United Methodist Church for over 60 years where he sang in the choir and led bible studies. He was an active member in the Gideons International for nearly 50 years where his commitment to getting God’s word distributed throughout the world demonstrated his love for his Lord Jesus.
Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday May 28, at Wesley United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at church.
In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to The Gideons International, PO Box 832 Hibbing, MN 55746
