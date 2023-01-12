CHISHOLM—A non-profit organization with a mission to bridge the gap between all cultures across the Iron Range, is looking at expanding its services at a new space.
Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness (VEMA) was founded by Co-Directors Seraphia Gravelle and Nathaniel Coward along with Elizabeth Robinson in the spring of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and shortly after opened the VEMA Multicultural Community Center at its current location of 12 West Lake St. in Chisholm.
Last year VEMA obtained non-profit status and now the group is moving to a new location.
“We will have a lot more space,” Gravelle said as she told of the plans for the new space at 118 West Lake St. in Chisholm.
The St. Paul Minnesota Foundation awarded VEMA a $25,000 discretionary grant which is being used to help pay for the new building, Gravelle said. VEMA is planning fundraisers to help cover the cost of upgrades there.
With the additional space VEMA is hoping to implement more programming, including economic development, affordable housing, host more community events, and is looking at having a dedicated youth space, along with services and events that it has become known for at the current space.
VEMA, in recent months, has conducted taco fundraisers to help cover the cost of programming and operations, and was also awarded a $30,000 grant from the Northland Foundation in Duluth.
Part of VEMAs work involves giving a voice to people of color by representing them on committees and commissions.
This past year Gravelle was appointed to the Chisholm Police Commission and said she’s found it to be a good experience.
“They’re very welcoming and we’re getting some work done,” Gravelle said.
Some of the main community events VEMA has offered are a Juneteenth celebration; a back-to-school hair event which allowed students of color to get traditional hair styles for back to school; an end of summer block party; dinner and movie events with facilitative discussions during Black History Month; and a Hispanic History Month event in September. The organization also offers a Big Brother program.
Gravelle said the new building has apartments on the upper level where VEMA is looking at adding affordable housing.
“Our hope is to be able to incorporate that with some on the job training and career counseling also,” Gravelle said.
According to officials, VEMAs multicultural community center is a learning space for all people to cultivate relationships whether it’s by attending one of its events, or just hanging out at the center to have coffee/tea and chat with others.
The center has a lending library where people can check out books on topics such as social justice, history, and culture. There are also two desktop computers available for the public to use for a multitude of things from conducting research to participating in job interviews, and free wifi is offered to the public.
When a snowstorm hit the region back in December, VEMA opened its doors to provide a place for people to warm up and have a hot meal. Gravelle said about eight to 10 people sought refuge during the storm. She said they plan to continue doing that and would post such plans on the VEMA Facebook page.
“We’re also looking at having a barrier free food pantry along with youth life skills workshop,” Gravelle said.
The VEMA Board of Directors has eight members: Salma Ahmed-chair, Melissa Petrangelo Scaia-treasurer, Terrance Wilcox, Ruvarashe Tsoka, Justin Reid, Matthew Kosmrl, Kevin Olson and Jerald Mitchell.
Reid, originally from Rochester, New York, is a licensed school psychologist who works with students in kindergarten through 12th grade at the Northland Learning Center in Mountain Iron. He said he was told about VEMA from a colleague at the NLC, who told him he’d be a good fit for the program there.
“I reached out to them and they welcomed me with open arms and the relationship nurtured ever since,” said Reid, who also coaches basketball at Rock Ridge High School in Virginia.
Reid said it was the “check and connect” piece of VEMA—reaching out to the community with counseling services, cultivating relationships, the gathering events, and just hanging out and having coffee at the center—that attracted him.
“The community outreach—us being able to be a voice for some voiceless individuals is a ray of hope,” he said. “And also collaborating with the schools.”
At Rock Ridge, Reid said he’s been able to consult, reach out and dismantle racism and discrimination.
“The Range is tough given the population size,” Reid said, adding the goal is to accrue people from as many backgrounds as possible and to welcome them together.
Reid said he moved to the Range 11 years ago, and has found the area to be a stark contrast to the fast-pace environment of Rochester, New York where he said men of poverty often don’t live past 25.
“It’s very, very crime ridden,” Reid said, adding that while living in New York he would see kids “throw their life away.”
It was an life-threatening appendicitis attack he experienced while in college that Reid said made him reconsider is life path and pursue a degree in psychology.
Since moving to the Range, Reid, now 30, said he is now enjoying a slower paced life that he said comes along with longevity.
Reid said he’s looking forward to the future of VEMA and working with its community partners, including the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA), St. Louis County judicial system.
“It’s an honor to be a part of something bigger,” Reid said. “To bridge the gap to all cultures in the community on the Iron Range.”
“Forget about me, I love you,” he said, explaining the phrase is an acronym family he often uses in speeches.
For more information, you can go to VEMAMN.org, or by email info@vemamn.org.
