Ore produced at U.S. Steel's Minnesota Ore Operations is going to begin feeding the company's expanding electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking facilities.
Iron ore produced at U.S. Steel's Iron Range taconite facilities will be utilized at the company's Gary Works in Gary, Ind., for pig iron production, David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said Friday in the company's third quarter earnings call.
The pig iron produced each year at Gary Works will help feed Big River Steel in Osceloa, Ark., the company's recently-acquired steelmaking mini mill.
U.S. Steel also announced Friday that it will build a second mini mill at the Big River Steel site.
The full story will be in the Saturday Mesabi Tribune.
