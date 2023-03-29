HIBBING—Major League Baseball opens their 2023 season today, and the Minnesota Twins will be in Kansas City for game No. 1.
How will the Twins do this season?
Here is my rundown.
Last year, Minnesota was in the pennant race for most of the season until September when things fell apart.
We all know why—no pitching staff.
That should be different this season.
The Twins, in my opinion, might not have a legitimate No. 1 starter, but they should have a solid starting staff with Kenta Maeda, Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Pablo Lopez and Tyler Mahle. Throw in Chris Paddack (when healthy) and Bailey Ober, who is in the minors right now, and Minnesota’s starting rotation could be six deep.
That’s a good problem to have.
Baldelli has a habit of pulling his starters too soon, however.
Sometimes it’s warranted, but the Twins need at least four starters to go at least seven innings.
He pulled the plug on them way too early last year, and with a bad bullpen, that wasn’t a good recipe for success.
Gray wants to see the starters go more than six innings, which would be desirable, but that’s not how Baldelli runs the show.
We’ll see what happens.
In the bullpen, our relievers should be better than last year, except I see Emilio Pagan is coming north with the team. Big mistake. He’s not that good. I’m also not sold on Cole Sands, Caleb Thielbar and Josh Winder, so they have to prove it with their performances.
Griffin Jax has shown he’s a capable reliever, and I heard he had a good spring, so hopefully, that carries over into the regular season.
Jhoan Duran should be the every-day closer, and I don’t think 25 or more saves is out of the question.
Defensively, Minnesota should be tough up the middle with Carlos Correa, Jorge Polanco, Byron Buxton and Christian Vasquez.
Polanco will miss the beginning of the season with an injury, but when he comes back, that’s a solid foursome.
The outfield will be strong with Buxton, Max Kepler, Joey Gallo and Michael A. Taylor. All but Kepler is a Gold Glove winner, but Gallo could be playing at first base.
Hopefully, he can handle that position.
At the plate, the Twins should be solid, but again, I expect to see a lot of strikeouts, unfortunately.
They don’t take any pride with their two-strike hitting.
Gallo could hit 40 home runs, but his last two seasons haven’t been great.
Missing Luis Arreaz will hurt the lineup, but a batting order of Buxton, Correa, Gallo, Kepler, Polanco (when healthy), Vasquez, Jose Miranda, Alex Kirilloff (when healthy) should be adequate enough.
After that, Trevor Larnach, Nick Gordon, Taylor, Kyle Farmer and Ryan Jeffers have all proven they can hit in the majors, but they have to do it consistently over a 162-game schedule.
Remember, Royce Lewis is still in the mix when he heals from his knee injury. He hasn’t played a full season yet, but he’s proven he can be a force in the league.
The over/under for wins for Minnesota is 82.5 this season.
I’d go over and say 88-92 wins if everyone stays healthy, which was also a problem last year.
Two years ago, the Twins were eliminated in late April and early May. Last year, Minnesota stayed relatively close all season.
All I hope is that the Twins have longer winning streaks than losing streaks.
With that pitching staff, that should be a problem.
Let’s hope the Twins stay relevant throughout the entire 2023 season.
