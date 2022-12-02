HIBBING—A group of three investors focused on operating small business within the 218 area code that support local communities and the people who live and work there, recently purchased Trison of Hibbing.
Tom Wagner, Rally Hess and an anonymous partner head up 218 Partners LLC, the company that purchased Trison of Hibbing on Sept. 30. Due to the asset nature of the business sale, 218 Partners LLC has changed the name of the business to Trison Solutions, LLC.
“Rally teamed up years ago to purchase Hibbing Fabricators—a small contract middle fabrication that Rally runs,” Wagner explained. “We weren’t looking for another company at that time, but a couple of people said Trison is for sale and the owners are looking to retire.”
Trison of Hibbing has been producing printed circuit boards and electromechanical assemblies in Hibbing for the nuclear, construction, recreation, agriculture, medical, and aerospace industries since 1989, according to a history provided by the new owners. The business’s founders, including Jim Laborde, Steve Johnson and Gary Brooks, started the business as a “moonlighting” operation out of Johnson’s basement to fulfill the overflow needs from their full-time jobs with a large local electronics manufacturer.
In 2007 the moonlighting operation became a full-time business and has grown significantly since that time.
Trison Solutions, LLC currently employs 13 individuals and has currently posted for one more position and is looking to add to that in the future, according to its new owners. The positions will include a variety of jobs related to electrical manufacturing or light manufacturing and assembly.
Wagner explained that often in that type of scenario where the owners are retiring, an investor from a large metropolitan area will come in and purchase the business and then move it to a bigger city, resulting in job loss at the local level.
“The formation of 218 Partners bucks that trend, and is looking to keep manufacturing jobs here on the Range,” Hess said. “Part of the vision 218 Partners is to diversify the Iron Range economy with “good jobs” in technology that do not move in cycles.”
“Refurbish work is a small part of what we do at Trison,” Wagner said.
Trison Solutions currently offers a variety of services including design support, material management, manufacturing, assembly, and testing to their customers.
The bulk of their customers are domestic, and represent the aerospace, agricultural, construction and industrial equipment. They also do some repair work for the mining industry, Wagner said.
Hess said he feels the future is bright for both Hibbing Fabricators and Trison Solutions as the companies provide jobs and diversity to the local economy.
“This past year we’ve certainly seen at Hibbing Fabricators significant growth future still,” Hess said. “We expect both organizations to increase size in revenue.”
Wagner agreed.
Hess and Wagner commend the previous owners of Trison for their 33 years of leadership in and support of the Hibbing community, and say they are looking forward to growing the organization and are committed to keeping Trison in Hibbing long-term.
Wagner has 25 plus years of experience in finance and business leadership, including multiple executive-level (CFO) roles in the healthcare and manufacturing industries. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) and hold’s a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Economics from St. Olaf College and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management, according to his bio. He and his wife, Tara and their three daughters are in the process of relocating from a Twin Cities suburb to the Hibbing area, it states.
Hess has 20 years of manufacturing and business leadership experience, including working for Hibbing Fabricators from 2004-208 and 13 years of senior operational leadership roles in the iron mining industry, according to his bio. He also has extensive background in engineering and metals, and has spent most of his life in the Hibbing area where he currently lives with his five children. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and a master’s degree in Engineering Management from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.