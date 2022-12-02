HIBBING—A group of three investors focused on operating small business within the 218 area code that support local communities and the people who live and work there, recently purchased Trison of Hibbing.

Tom Wagner, Rally Hess and an anonymous partner head up 218 Partners LLC, the company that purchased Trison of Hibbing on Sept. 30. Due to the asset nature of the business sale, 218 Partners LLC has changed the name of the business to Trison Solutions, LLC.

