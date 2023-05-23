On Saturday, a House-Senate conference committee reached a deal on increasing funding for transportation and transit that includes inflationary increases in the gas tax, a 50-cent delivery fee, and hikes in the motor vehicle sales tax and annual car tab fees.

In addition, the deal brokered by the two DFL transportation committee chairs—Rep. Frank Hornstein and Sen. Scott Dibble—has a 0.75% metro-area sales tax mostly for transit but also for county-decided roads projects.

