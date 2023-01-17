Tomassoni Memorial hockey game is Sunday GGiombetti Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fans are invited to attend the Dave Tomassoni Memorial Hockey Game being played this Sunday at 1pm between the Hibbing/Chisholm U12A and the Duluth Icebreakers U12A.Last year, as Senator Dave Tomassoni battled ALS, he performed the honorary puck-drop at a Hibbing/Chisholm U12 hockey game.After his passing last August, an annual game in Chisholm will be played in his honor.Senator Tomassoni’s son, Dante, will perform the honorary puck-drop this year.The event is organized in partnership with Never Surrender Inc., a charitable organization focused on raising money to fight ALS and help families affected by the disease.Admission to the game is free, but fans are encouraged to donate to Never Surrender Inc. via the Black Woods Blizzard Tour ride.Information on how to donate will be available at the game. Please come out and join us for this event. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hockey Game Puck Sport Ice Hockey Medicine Dave Tomassoni Memorial Drop Fan Chisholm Game Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Inclusion at the heart of new Hibbing club Alyssa Carol Nevala Kim (Horoshak) Carpenter Donna G. Johnson Dianne Marie Corradi Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
