Fans are invited to attend the Dave Tomassoni Memorial Hockey Game being played this Sunday at 1pm between the Hibbing/Chisholm U12A and the Duluth Icebreakers U12A.

Last year, as Senator Dave Tomassoni battled ALS, he performed the honorary puck-drop at a Hibbing/Chisholm U12 hockey game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments