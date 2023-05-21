NASHWAUK—it was a game of lessons for the Chisholm and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School baseball teams.
The Bluestreaks learned the hard way that holding a six-run lead isn’t as easy as it looks.
The Titans, on the other hand, learned that the game isn’t over until it’s over, and to never take teams lightly.
Chisholm took a 6-0 lead after two innings, but Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin combined to score eight runs over the third and fourth innings en route to a 9-6 victory over the Bluestreaks Friday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Baseball Field.
Titan coach Ben Sletten is hoping the lesson his team learned sticks with them the rest of the season.
“First and foremost, you have to be mentally prepared before a game,” Sletten said. “You can’t walk into any game and think you’re going to get the victory. Chisholm getting up 6-0 was a wake-up call for these players.
“When you’re walking guys and beaning guys… There was an inning where we had three walks and a hit by pitch. In the other inning, we put the first two guys on, then they get a single and score some runs. If you do that, other teams are always going to capitalize on it. If you’re giving up freebies, teams will capitalize on it.”
That’s what happened in the first inning.
Dominic Pascuzzi was hit-by-a-pitch, then Blake Warner singled. Sean Fleming walked to load the bases.
Lawrence Oberg hit a sacrifice fly, and Warner scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
It didn’t get any better for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in the second inning.
The inning started well with two strikeouts, but Eli Pessenda and Pascuzzi were hit by pitches, then a strikeout and wild pitch loaded the bases.
Sean Fleming walked to force home a run. Oberg delivered a two-run single, then Andrew Sundquist was hit by a pitch. Trent Forsline was also hit by a pitch to force home the fourth run of the inning.
“They were good at bats, and we took advantage of what they gave us,” Provinzino said. “We got a couple big hits and knocked some runs in. There we go.”
Now, could Chisholm hang on to that lead?
“I didn’t think for one second that we could lose this game,” Chisholm coach Tim Provinzino said. “I know early that games can change. That’s exactly what happened. We jumped on them. We got up on them.
“They kept nibbling back, then we’d put them back down. They had that big inning. That was the change. I don’t count these kids out. They swung the bat today. They put runs up, and I knew we would have to make some plays. That inning that we could have got out of, we didn’t make enough plays.”
The Titans would get two runs in the third on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout by Thomas Vekich, then things came apart for Chisholm in the fourth.
John Bray, Gage Olson and Vinnie DeNucci all walked to load the bases.
Austin Anderson hit a ground ball back to the pitcher that was misplayed for an error, scoring one run.
After a lineout, Ethan Ambuehl lined a run-scoring single, the Hayden Clow ripped a double to left field, scoring three runs and giving the Titans that 8-6 lead.
“Those first two runs were huge, just to get them across and get on the board, Sletten said. “It sparked life into the players. They had the mentality that, ‘We’re not done,’ and they never stopped. They never gave up.”
Provinino chalked it up to inexperience.
“We haven’t been there this year,” Provinzino said. “We haven’t had the lead too many times, especially early in the first two innings, knowing we have five innings the rest of the way.
“That’s the biggest reason. I told them that it was a great start, but we let it go away. We haven’t been there. That’s the bottom line.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin relief pitcher Anderson, did the rest.
He came in with no out in the first inning, and after that rough second inning, he settled in and didn’t allow a Chisholm hit the rest of the way.
“He bore down and the team rallied around each other,” Sletten said. “That was cool to see because it was like, ‘We’re not done. We’re going to pick away. We had that inning where we got two runs, then we put up that six-spot.
“They never quit. They fought. If you take away the first two innings, we’re playing the kind of baseball we want to be playing.”
What changed for the Bluestreaks?
“We didn’t have good at bats,” Provinzino said. “It wasn’t everyone, but there were a lot of not good at bats. Part of it is inexperience, but a part of it is we’re not used to it. They haven’t played at this level. It’s a different ball game when you’re playing varsity baseball.”
Anderson allowed the one hit in seven innings of relief from Matt Hannah, who walked one, facing just three batters in the first. Anderson struck out 10 and walked four.
Oberg started for Chisholm, tossing four innings. He gave up four hits, striking out two and walking four. Fleming finished up, giving up two hits in two innings. He struck out one and walked two.
Now, the Titans must bottle up what they did in the final five innings moving forward.
“We have some players that when they’re ready to play, we can be unbelievable,” Sletten said. “We’ve been talking about being mentally prepared. That showed in this game, and it shows in any other game you watch as well.
“That’s why you have to have that mentality of never giving up, always grinding.”
