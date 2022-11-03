COLERAINE—If there’s one thing Will Floersheim has learned in his tenure as Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys cross country coach is to never underestimate one of his teams.
The Titans had been to state seven times with the likes of Geno Uhrbom, then when he graduated, Daniel Olson and Connor Thoennes took over the helm of the team.
Even though he lost quite a bit of talent over the last few years, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has never lost a beat.
This season, Ben Plackner, Riley Koran, Levi Danielson, Brayden Nielsen, Bryce Nielsen, Hunter MIlstead and Isaac Danielson carried the torch to an eighth-straight trip to the State Class A Meet.
The Titans, who placed fourth as a team last year, will run again when the State Class A Meet begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
It doesn’t seem to matter who Floersheim has on his roster, they’re ready to run.
“I learned a powerful lesson last year,” Floersheim said. “We had never been in the top 10 at the state meet, and I said, ‘If we can do that, that would be a plateau for the program.’
“I said it because I wasn’t certain we could get there. It’s hard to do. When we came out fourth, that was close to being on the podium and coming home with a trophy. What I learned as a coach is after having seen the kids do it, I can’t ever sell them short.”
Needless to say, Floersheim will never make the same mistake again.
“I refuse to do that this year,” Floersheim said. “The top three teams in the state are good, but we’re on a good course, and the kids are as packed as they have ever been.”
Those three teams are Perham, Park Rapids and Heritage Christian Academy, so that pack will be as important as ever, but as far as Plackner is concerned, there’s no reason why this team can’t overtake some of the state’s Class A powerhouses.
“If you want to beat a lot of teams, you don’t have to have that higher-end talent that a lot of these teams put forth,” Plackner said. “We need our four and fifth guys ahead of their third and fourth guys, then there’s no way we can lose to them.
“That’s the benefit of having a tight pack. We had a tight pack last year where we were a little under a minute spread. This year, it’s tighter. We’re about 25 seconds between our first and fifth guys. It helps when you have a tight pack like that. It makes you push.”
For that to happen, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will have to run 17-plus minutes.
“I’m happy to have one through four or five of a runners within 10 seconds of one another,” Floresheim said. “If we’re under 17:30, that’s a recipe for success. I believe our fifth runner can get close to that. I hope the kids are peaking at the right time of the year.
“There’s a lot of teams out there that have one or two runners in the 16’s. It’s going to come down to our pack of four or five guys. If we’re sitting in the 17’s, we’re sitting in a good place. They’ve been trained correctly. Who knows what they can do Saturday.”
Plackner, who is running in his third state meet, believes this team can place in the top three at state.
“It’s not going to be easy, but I’d say it’s in the realm of possibility,” Plackner said. “We’ll have to work for it. Heritage and Perham, they are far and away the best. It’ll be tough to beat them.
“Park Rapids, the key is to beat their fourth and fifth runners by a lot. If we can get a guy ahead of their second and third runners, that would be huge. We could beat them.”
Plackner isn’t stopping there, however.
“Crazy stuff can happen,” Plackner said. “I wouldn’t doubt that if everything goes right, this team could bring home a state championship.”
Floersheim wouldn’t put it past them.
“I’ll never believe that these kids aren’t capable of doing something,” Floersheim said. “They took that step last year. That taught me a profound lessen for state tournaments in the future.”
