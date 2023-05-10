PILLAGER—The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys and girls track teams both placed third at the Section 7A True Team Meet held Tuesday.
The Chisholm High School boys placed eighth and the girls placed ninth.
Pierz won the boys title with 471 points, followed by Crosby-Ironton with 428, the Titans with 374, Moose Lake-Willow River 371.5, Deer River/Northland 335, Pillager 312.5, Ruch City 292.5, the Bluestreaks 286, Marshall 181.5, South Ridge 136 and Braham 106.
Ben Plackner led the way for the Titans with first-place finishes in the 800 (2:06.45) and 1600 (4:44.76). Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s 4x800 team won with a time of 9:08.00.
Mason Marx also picked up a first-place finish in the discus with a heave of 129-8. He was second in the shot put at 42-11.
Other results were as follows: 100—9. Greyson Chance 12.47; 17. Simeon Wells 12.96; 400—6. Jeremy Huff-Metso 55.78; 13. Casey Flett 58.32; 800—5. Riley Koran 2:17.14; 1600—7. Hunter Milstead 5;09.08; 110 hurdles—8. Gage Roberts 19.61; 13. Maxwell Gangl 21.60; 300 hurdles—4. Roberts 45.82; 11. Milstead 50.11; 4x100—7. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 49.56; 4x200—6. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1:47.33; shot put—15. Cole Hart 32-3 ½; discus—9. Louis Champlin 99-11; pole vault—7. Milstead 9-6; 10. Kadin Waterhouse 8-6; long jump—6. Jeremy Huff-Metso 19-0; 15. Brayden Austad 16-10; triple jump—14. Michael Strom 33-3
Chisholm was led by Ethan Lauzen, who placed third in the triple jump at 40-4. The 4x100 team placed third as well in 47.99.
Charlie Thompson was fourth in the triple jump (39-7 ½), and he was fourth in the 400 at 55.59.
Other results were as follows: 100—12. Braden Thompson 12.70; 17. Lawrence Oberg 12.96; 400—5. Sean Connor 1:00.71; 800—19. Daeren Konstad 2:45.25; 19. Daniel Perpich 2:46.71; 1600—16. Perpich 6:07.60; 20. Carter Pender 6:42.21; 110 hurdles—4. Shane Zancauske 16.68; 7. Ethan Lauzen 18.73; 300 hurdles—7. Zancauske 48.35; 13. Charlie Pearson 53.68; 4x800—5. Chisholm 10:03.11; shot put—14. Dillon Splinter 32-7; 19. Hunter Eide 27-8; discus—12. Splinter 94-2; 20. Eide 72-8; pole vault—10. Splinter 8-6; 14. Ben Thompson 7-6; long jump—8. Zancauske 18-6 ¾; 9. Oberg 18-2.
On the girls side, Pierz won the title with 503.5 points, followed by Pillager with 427.5, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 387.5, Moose Lake-Willow River 346.5, Crosby-Ironton 307.5, Rush City 279, Deer River/Northland 242, Braham 221, the Bluestreaks at 219.5, Marshall 211 and South Ridge 157.
Lola Champlin led the way for the Titans with a first-place finish in the 1600 at 5:40.87. Emmalee Oviatt was first in the shot put with a throw of 35-8. She was second in the discus at 86-3.
Emma Williams placed third in the 1600 with a time of 5:49.45, and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 4x800 team was third in 11:05.12.
Other results were as follows: 100—7. Frankie Cuellar 14.96; 9. Layla Miskovich 14.21; 400—13. Rianna Nugent 1:13.91; 14. Karly Mann 1:14.10; 800—8. Emma Williams 2:43.23; 9. Taylor Covier 2:43.54; 100 hurdles—5. Kaylee Kangas 18.27; 11. Corinne Hubbard 19.55; 300 hurdles—7. Kangas 54.35; 8. Madison Brown 56.56; 4x200—6. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 2:04.19; shot put—4. Cuellar 30-6; discus—5. Sydney Goss 79-8; high jump—8. Jayden Brunner 4-6; 10. Brown 4-6; long jump—6. Claire Clusiau 14-10; 13. Grace Brohman-Ashby 13-4 ¾; triple jump—6. Miskovich 29-7 ½; 13. Nugent 28-3 ¾.
For the Bluestreaks, Tresa Baumgard was second in the high jump at 5-0. Olivia Pascuzzi was third in the 400 (1:05.08) and third in the 800 (2:35.27). The 4x200 relay team was third in 2:00.08.
Zoe Plombon was fourth in the 100 in 13.62.
Other results were as follows: 100—6. Hailey Johnson 13.69; 400—12. Magie Nelson 1:13.47; 800—13. Sloen Worlie 2:54.93; 1600—6. Destiny Schmitz 6:12.83; 4x100—7. Chisholm 57.46; 4x800—8. Chisholm 12:52.21; shot put—15. Josie Baumgard 23-1; 20 Emma Serbus 21-5; discus—19. Sophia Pfannenstein 56-5; 22. Chevelle Pierzina 49-10; high jump—15. Jezirae Flack 4-0; long jump—19. Deslyn Lee 11-0; 20. Summer Burgau 8-2 ½.
Lightning suspended some of the meet.
