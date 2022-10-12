Timothy P. Bauer Sr., 56, longtime Hibbing resident passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at his home.
Tim was born Aug. 16, 1966, to Robert Bauer and Patricia Campbell in Oscoda, Mich. He graduated from Hibbing High School with the class of 1985. Tim was employed with Fraboni’s Sausage Company for many years. He enjoyed outdoor activities and loved to do martial arts with his son, Tim and taking his daughter, Angel on movie/dinner dates and watching her dance performances. He was so proud of his children. Tim was also passionate about collecting agates, antiques, and coins. He loved cooking, camping, and fixing things. Tim loved dogs and had such a big heart for those all around him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, had a great sense of humor and was a hard worker. Tim will be missed by many.
Tim is survived by his beloved children, Timothy (Allie) Bauer Jr., Two Harbors, Minn., daughter, Angel Bauer, Duluth, Minn.; his stepmother, Gale Bauer, of New Mexico; brother, Donald (Sandi) Bauer, Texas, and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Gladys Bauer (who were very special to Tim, and they spent a lot of quality time on Dewey Lake); his father, Robert; and brother, Michael Bauer.
Per Tim’s request, there will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.