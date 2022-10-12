Timothy P. Bauer Sr.

Timothy P. Bauer Sr., 56, longtime Hibbing resident passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at his home.

Tim was born Aug. 16, 1966, to Robert Bauer and Patricia Campbell in Oscoda, Mich. He graduated from Hibbing High School with the class of 1985. Tim was employed with Fraboni’s Sausage Company for many years. He enjoyed outdoor activities and loved to do martial arts with his son, Tim and taking his daughter, Angel on movie/dinner dates and watching her dance performances. He was so proud of his children. Tim was also passionate about collecting agates, antiques, and coins. He loved cooking, camping, and fixing things. Tim loved dogs and had such a big heart for those all around him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, had a great sense of humor and was a hard worker. Tim will be missed by many.

