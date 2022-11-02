ELY—Last year, the Ely volleyball team saw their season come to an end after a 3-2 upset loss to South Ridge in the Section 7A semifinals.
The Timberwolves will look to avoid the same mistakes they made a year ago tonight as they take on South Ridge once more in a 7A semifinal at 7:15 p.m. in Hibbing.
Finishing the regular season with a 25-0 mark, Ely head coach Megan Wognum said the team had a moment to celebrate that accomplishment, but quickly got back to business on their latest goal.
“I feel like we’ve moved past our record from the regular season,” Wognum said. “We’ve started a new season in a way. We celebrated at the end of the regular season, that’s a huge accomplishment in itself. But starting that next practice, it’s a new season and if we don’t do well, it’s the end. So we had to make that our mindset coming into playoffs and get a new perspective.”
The top-seeded Wolves saw No. 2 South Ridge once already this season in a 2-1 win against the Panthers at the Rock Ridge Tournament. With the Panthers in their way once more—combined with a playoff atmosphere—Wognum says there’s going to be pressure regardless.
“I’d be lying if I said there weren’t nerves. There’s always nerves when you play in a semifinal. We played South Ridge earlier in the season and it was a bit of a rocky game. But we’re pretty confident we can come in ready to go. The vibe at practice has just been really good. The energy level is high. It’s not just nerves and anxiousness. It’s excitement and eagerness.”
Falling to South Ridge this time last year in the same round of the tournament and the same building they’ll be playing in tonight, Wognum doesn’t think their problems are South Ridge-specific.
“It’s mostly the pressure of the situation. Being this far in the tournament, the pressure builds game after game. South Ridge is a talented team but we feel like we can come out on top if we take care of our business.”
While South Ridge was one of the few close contests the Timberwolves have been in this year, Wognum said they had to put extra focus on endurance this week seeing as Ely just isn’t used to long matches. Over their 27 wins, they’ve lost just five sets.
“We have to build endurance and we have to make sure we have the stamina so we can make hard games work for us. It’s unfortunate that we haven’t seen it much in our season yet but we’ve had a few matches from earlier tournaments go three sets so we’ve seen it come down to the wire before. That’s good, they’ve seen it a bit and we need that.”
Coaching within the program for eight years and head coach for two, Wognum says this year’s squad just might be the team that gets the job done and makes it to the state tournament. Momentum is on their side. After all, they’ve lost just 11 games over the last four seasons.
“This is the best we’ve come in momentum-wise in all of my years here. There’s power behind our mentality and power behind our athleticism. It’s phenomenal. The girls know the game so well. They want to see all of this come together for them. It’s not something you can coach. They have this feeling about them that there’s nothing that can get in their way. It’s pretty special.”
As they prepare for tonight’s game, the Ely Timberwolves just need to put it all together.
“We’ve done our homework. The girls are definitely pushing each other at practice. They’re picking each other up in places they aren’t comfortable. The energy has been so great and very enjoyable. It’s fun seeing them push each other a bit and now we just have to do that tomorrow night.”
