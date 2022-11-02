ELY—Last year, the Ely volleyball team saw their season come to an end after a 3-2 upset loss to South Ridge in the Section 7A semifinals.

The Timberwolves will look to avoid the same mistakes they made a year ago tonight as they take on South Ridge once more in a 7A semifinal at 7:15 p.m. in Hibbing.

