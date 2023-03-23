MINNEAPOLIS—The Cherry High School boys basketball team is one game away from their intended goal—playing in the State Class A finals.
After beating Border West Wednesday, the next roadblock in the No. 4 seeded Tigers way will be the No. 1 seeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in a noon semifinal contest today at the Target Center.
The Knights come into the contest with a 29-1 record and an 80-62 win over Nevis in their quarterfinal-round game.
“They’re solid,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “They don’t have a weak spot, even with their bench. Their sixth and seventh men are good as well. They’re juniors and seniors, and they’re all gifted.
“They’re a football school, so they have physical kids. They play that style as well.”
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s offense runs through senior guard Aiden Wichmann.
“It’s all initiated through what he does,” Christianson said. “He’s a shooter and passer. He’s the real deal, but we’ve got one of those, too (Isaac Asuma). He’s their Isaac (Asuma).
“He also has capable kids around him. Drew Werkman is a 1,000-point scorer, so it will be a team effort on defense. Our matchups are not up to one kid. We’ll need our help-side defense, which was poor (Wednesday). It’ll take a team effort to stop those two.”
That help-side defense will have to be faster.
“We were a step behind,” Christianson said “That can get us out of section games, but in state games, we have to be crisp. If we’re a step behind, we’ll be too late. Our guys can rely on their athleticism, speed and quickness, but if we’re behind, it’s too late at that point.”
The Knights will have a lot to deal with as well, with not only Isaac Asuma, but Noah Sundquist, Noah Asuma and Carson Brown.
Sundquist went off for 30 points against Border West. He got those points with relative ease, shooting 14-for-15 from the field.
Off the bench, Cherry has sharpshooter Landon Ruotsalainen, who only had six points in the quarterfinal game, but they came at big points of the game.
“He (Sundquist) was unbelievable,” Christianson said. “When he realized Isaac was out, he knew it was time to go. Landon has been hitting big shots for us all year. Those two threes he hit were extremely timely.
“With Isaac out, both those threes hit was when they cut it two. He also plays great defense. His defense has been steadily improving all year.”
To counteract Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s physicality, the Tigers must be able to run the floor.
The bigger floor at the Target Center should allow for that.
“Getting into transition will be an advantage for us,” Christianson said. “Our quickness has been to our advantage all years. We have to spread them out, and get their bigger guys out on the perimeter and away from the hoop.”
One other thing will be imperative.
“Our rebounding is going to be big,” Christianson said. “They have good size. They don’t have 6-foot-6-inch kids, but they’re 6-3, strong kids, with three guys around the glass constantly.
“We have to put five guys to the glass and hit bodies. Our offensive spacing has to be good. If we do that, it will be to our advantage.”
