CHERRY The Cherry High School boys basketball team has played some tough competition over the past couple of years, including in the state tournament, but the Tigers will be stepping into uncharted territory today.
That’s because Cherry will be taking on Minnehaha Academy in a 7:30 p.m. contest on the Redhawks’ home floor in Minneapolis.
This will be unlike any other test the Tigers have faced either last season or this season.
Minnehaha Academy is ranked sixth in the state in Class AA.
“That’s 100-percent true,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “Hayfield was a good team, with three good players, but you could sag off of them. With Minnehaha, all five of their guys can score.
“If they get into foul trouble, they have guys coming off the bench that are just as good. Their length and athleticism, it’s a different kind of team. They’re incredibly deep. Their athletes are good. It’ll be a good test to see how disciplined we can stay.”
Cherry takes a 3-1 record into the game, and according to Christianson, his team is starting to play better in each and every game.
“We’ve been playing better as of late,” he said. “We still have a lot of work to do. We need improvement in many areas, but I’m pleased with the effort and cohesiveness they’ve been playing with lately.”
With some new players in the fold, Christtianson wasn’t sure how long it would take for this team to mesh.
“It takes time,” he said. “We’re not playing our best basketball yet, but hopefully, by February, we’ll be where we need to be. We’re ahead of schedule as far as cohesiveness goes.”
If there’s one area the Tigers have excelled at this season it’s on the defensive side of the ball.
In the four games, Cherry held South Ridge to 52 points, Hayfield to 42, Barnum 35 and Deer River, the Tigers only loss, to 62.
“I like the energy and effort of this group,” Christianson said. “We always talk about defense. If we’re having a poor-shooting night, when things aren’t going our way on offense, the defensive end will be in our favor.
“That’s what will keep us in the game if we’re cold.”
Chery will have to up its defensive effort against the Redhawks.
“They have five starters that can shoot it,” Christianson said. “They’re aggressive, and the first couple of kids off the bench are offensive threats. Schematically, we can’t play off too many people.
“They have good size and good guard play. We’ll have to play a hard man-to-man, and make them earn everything they get.”
With players like Isaac Asuma, Carson Brown, Noah Sundquist, Noah Asuma and Isaiah Asuma, it’s hard to believe that Cherry could have an off-shooting night, but according to Christianson, that has happened this season.
“We’ve been cold a few times,” Christianson said. “We had a cold-shooting night against South Ridge, but we were able to defend, and we took care of the ball.”
The Tigers’ offense has to be on-point against Minnehaha Academy.
“As long as we’re controlling the pace, the tempo, of what’s being played, I’ll be fine with that,” Christiansojn said. “This team is unique. We can slow it down like we did against Hayfield, but if we get into a scoring match, we’re capable of doing that as well.
“We may be trending toward that style of play, so we’ll have to adapt, and stay in the driver’s seat as long as we can.”
Regardless of what happens, this will be a good barometer to see where Cherry is at right now.
“It’s a big one,” Christianson said. “We’re going to gauge where we’re at against top-level competition. We’ll see how we stack up. I have a confident group of young men.
“This is a test to see where we’re at against the top team in the state.”
