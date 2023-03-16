CHERRY—When the Cherry and Deer River High School boys basketball teams meet for the Section 7A title, it’ll be two battle-tested squads going at each other.
Cherry won the 7A title last year, beating the Warriors in the finals.
Deer River has been to the section finals three years in a row, winning the title once when the Warriors beat Nashwauk-Keewatin the year after COVID suspended everyone’s chance to advance to state.
Today, one team will realize its goal, while the other will end its season when the two veteran squads collide for the Section 7A title, beginning at 6 p.m. at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Experience won’t be an issue for either team.
“Having experience helps,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “We had played in bigger games than Northland, but for Deer River, they’re in the same boat we are. It’s going to be two veteran teams going at each other.”
The Warriors might have a little more experience as three players, Ethan Williams, Rhett Mundt and Sam Rahier, have played in seven section finals, combining both football and basketball.
“What that does is they’re not mesmerized by the lights, the facility or the stadium,” Deer River coach David Iverson-Olson said. “It allows them to be focused on the task at hand, defense and scoring.
“They can focus on the game and not the hype.”
Neither team will be having a picnic defensively.
Both teams will have their hands full on that side of the ball.
For the Tigers, they will have to focus on Williams and Cale Jackson.
“They have five guys that need to be accounted for, but Cale doesn’t need a lot of time to get off a shot,” Christianson said. “We have to know where he is at all times, and eliminate what he can do.
“Ethan, he’s so aggressive. He can get to the rack, plus, he’s a strong kid with good handles. He has a good, overall game. Once he gets into the paint, he’s difficult to guard. We have to keep him out of there.”
Christianson knows the Warriors aren’t two-dimensional, however.
“They play well off of each other,” Christianson said. “Their three seniors have been playing together for a long time. Their shooting, we saw that on full display against Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“They have the ability to create shots. They have ways of scoring at different levels. We have to take away their strengths and capitalize on their weaknesses.”
Deer River has the same kind of dilemma as Cherry does.
“They have a couple of different players from two different schools and that adds a huge difference,” Iverson-Olson said. “Isaac (Asuma) was out the first time we played them, and now they have Isaiah (Asuma) back.
“They’re a tough team to defend, with a lot of talent, but they can only put five guys on the floor to defend.”
So how will the Warriors try to defend the Tigers?
“Some teams worry about themselves, but we try to do something different for each team,” Iverson-Olson said. “We shade our coverages for different guys. We have to contain Isaac, but they’re good at moving and sharing the ball.
“We can’t get lost on defense. We have to be locked in and know who to guard from the three. We have to protect the lane, then end their possessions with rebounds.”
For Cherry, it has to play at its normal pace.
“We believe we can do a lot of things better, so we have to capitalize on it,” Christianson said. “We have to keep playing together. When it gets to playoff time, offense is nice, but it’s all about defense, rebounding and taking care of the ball.
“We have to make sure we do those things well.”
