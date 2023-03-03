CHERRY—The Cherry High School girls basketball team will be facing their biggest challenge of the season today when they take on Mountain Iron-Buhl in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Rangers are the No. 1 seed, while the Tigers are the No. 9 seed, so they will be looking for the upset win.
Cherry coach Dan Grotberg knows that task is going to be difficult, but he believes his team has an opportunity to do that.
“It’s all about going out there and giving everything we’ve got,” Grotberg said. “I told the girls that nobody wants to draw them, but we won a road playoff. We have to cherish the opportunity to play another day.
“All I want them to do is walk off the court with our heads held high.”
The Rangers have won the Section 7A 11 times in the last 12 years, so Cherry has its work cut out for it.
“We know it’s going to be a fight,” Grotberg said. “They will play hard from the opening tip until the final buzzer. We have to stay strong mentally. They want to dictate the tempo every game.
“We have to keep them from doing that the best that we can. That’s the key. When we beat them a couple of years ago, we turned it into a halfcourt game rather than a full-court game. It’s no different now. We can’t get into a track meet with them.”
That’s because Mountain Iron-Buhl has a number of weapons on its squad. They’re not a one-person show with Jordan Zubich.
“Savela and Gano, those two are the unsung heroes,” Grotberg said. “They’re just as important, then they find some kids on their bench that give them quality minutes. They play great defense, and they can score.
“They’re a complete team, not a one-person team.”
The Tigers don’t have that luxury, but Cherry does have a hard-working team.
“I’ve liked our overall effort,” Grotberg said. “We run with six or seven girls. We’re not deep, but they go from start to finish. Lately, we’ve been coupling that energy with our effort.
“We’re getting better at running our offensive sets. We’re improving in that aspect of it.”
The winner will advance into semifinal action, which will be held Tuesday in Hibbing.
“I just want us to keep our heads up and whatever happens, we need to keep playing hard,” Grotberg said. “Whatever outcome we get, we need to walk off the court and say, ‘We did our best.’”
