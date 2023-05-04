CHISHOLM—One team was experienced. The other inexperienced, and that showed at the Field of Dreams in Chisholm
The Cherry High School baseball team jumped on the board early, then cruised to a 12-2 victory over Chisholm Thursday.
The Tigers jumped on Bluestreak starter Lawrence Oberg for two runs in the first, then tallied four more in the second to put Chisholm down 6-0.
For Bluestreak coach Tim Provinzino, it’s a simple matter of one thing.
“A lack of playing time,” Provinzino said. “The basic things, we don’t do them. Simple, simple things that I shouldn’t have to be worried about at the high school level.”
In that first inning, Noah Asuma hit a two-run single, scoring Isaiah Asuma, who singled, and Noah Sundquist, who drew a walk.
In the second inning, one run scored on an error and two scored on RBI base hits by Isaiah Asuma and Noah Asuma.
“It was big,” Cherry coach Brian Kemp said. “Those are two of the best innings we’ve had all year. The kids found a lot of barrels today. They hit the ball all over in that first inning.”
How did that help the Tigers’ cause?
“I had a kid who was catching his first varsity game and Noah (who was pitching) is a freshman, so that gave them a lot of leeway, a little more confidence, and they relaxed a little bit,” Kemp said. “These guys feed off of one another.
“In every sport they play, they feed off of each other’s success. That first couple of innings were big.”
That put the Bluestreaks in a big hole.
“That’s our MO right now, fall behind early, and we’re not in the game,” Provinzino said. “When you’re down 4-, 5-, 6-0 in the first inning, that’s what we’ve done. That’s how we’ve played.
“That’s why we’re 1-4.”
Noah Asuma shut Chisholm down in the first two innings, but the Bluestreaks got on the board in the third when Sean Fleming singled home Dominic Pascuzzi, who reached on an error. Blake Warner would single him to third before Fleming’s hit.
Cherry added two more runs in the fourth as Sundquist had an RBI, as did Kaleb Rinerson, who hit a run-scoring single.
In the fifth, the Tigers added four more runs as Sundquist had an RBI base hit. Two runs scored on an error and one on a wild pitch.
Kemp liked his teams’ consistency at the plate.
“We didn’t strikeout too many times,” Kemp said. “They’re having better at bats. This is our fifth game, and our at bats are getting better, our consistency is getting better, we’re getting less strikeouts per game.”
Chisholm did get a run in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Andrew Sundquist, but the Bluestreaks didn’t get enough consistency at the plate to put an inning together.
“That’s the thing with this whole season is like all of a sudden in one inning, lightning strikes, and we smoke three balls,” Provinzino said. “The problem is where’s that in our second at bat or third at bat.
“We’re not getting consistency. I knew coming into this season that our offense was going to be a big deal. We’re showing that we don’t have much offense right now.”
Oberg worked three innings, allowing four hits. He struck out three and walked one. Blake Warner worked two innings. He gave up two hits. He walked two and hit three batters.
Noah Asuma tossed five innings, allowing four hits. He struck out nine and walked two.
Cherry now hits the road for two games today against New York Mills and Ashby, beginning at noon and 4 p.m., respectively.
Chisholm took on International Falls before this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
