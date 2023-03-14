CHERRY—This could be labeled the Shootout at Romano Gymnasium.
That’s because the Cherry and Northland High School boys basketball teams, who both have the capability of scoring, will be meeting in a Section 7A semifinal contest at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Eagles are led by Alec Wake, who on Saturday, made 10 3-pointers against Ely, finishing with 32 points.
Tiger coach Jordan Christianson believes this game could be a track meet, and even though his team can score, it’s not necessarily what he wants to see.
“They have a whole lineup that shoot the ball,” Christianson said. “They’ve proven that all year. We’ve been shooting it better as the season has gone on, so it very well could be (a shootout). I, personally, don’t like shootouts.
“There’s so many uncontrolled variables. We want to control the pace, have good offensive possessions, focus on running some good sets and play defense for an extended period of time. We don’t want the guys to have that mentality.”
As for Wake, Cherry’s defenders will have to keep their eyes on him.
“We have to make sure we’re playing good team defense on him,” Christianson said. “If we get lost for a second or two, our help side defense has to come in and contest. Over his career, if he gets an open look, it’s going in.
“He’s almost automatic, so it’s all about finding him, and knowing where he is at all times. We have to get people flying around.”
Against the Timberwolves, Northland did make 21 threes, so Wake isn’t the only Eagle who can explode offensively.
“Ely played a packed-in 2-3 zone, but (Nolan) and (Aiden) Carlson, Liam (Wake) and (Jace) Jackson have put many hours in the gym,” Christianson said. “We have to make them as uncomfortable as we can. We have to limit their practice shots that they get.
“We can’t give them clean looks, but they’re not one-dimensional. They can make things happen with the dribble-drive. We have to be ready to apply pressure and get into a good defensive stance to move left and right.”
The two teams did meet three weeks ago, with the Tigers coming away with a 77-63 victory.
“We would hit, then they would hit,” Christianson said. “It was back-and-forth for a while, then we opened it up (a 24-point lead). They got it down to 13, then we won by 14. We have to make a couple of adjustments, tweak a couple of things.
“I thought we had improvements offensively, but we did have some lapses defensively. If we clean those things up, we could be sitting good.”
Cherry can hit the 3-pointer, but in that first meeting with the Eagles, the Tigers did have an edge in the paint.
“We were able to capitalize around the rim,” Christianson said. “We didn’t shoot particularly well (6-for-23 from three), but we were patient on offense. We got the looks we wanted with our offense.
“We’re comfortable shooting the three. It’s something we’re capable of doing, but we want to take what the defense is giving us. As long as we’re getting good looks, getting it inside and out through the flow of our offense, we encourage the guys to put them up.”
Cherry has been through the mill this season, so Christianson is hoping that plays to his teams’ advantage in this game.
“I’m hoping we can maintain our composure,” he said. “These guys have stayed composed all season. We’ve been in a lot of big games this year, where we’ve had big crowds and t’s been loud.
“We have to continue to focus on what we do best, then capitalize on it.”
