DULUTH—When the Cherry High School boys basketball team is clicking offensively, it’s a thing of beauty.
Against Floodwood, the Tigers’ offense put up 108 points.
Cherry almost topped that number again as Isaac Asuma scored 33 points as Cherry beat North Woods 105-76 in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest Saturday at the Duluth Denfeld High School Gymnasium.
Why is that offense clicking so well?
“The guys are sharing the ball right now,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “They’re finding the open guys, and the open guys are taking advantage of their opportunities.
“That helps with everything. We can penetrate, and with our shot-making ability, we’re finding the open spaces throughout the game. We’re moving the ball around and getting it to the right person.”
One of those right people was Asuma, but Noah Sundquist pitched in with 20 points, Andrew Staples 13, Noah Asuma 12 and Carson Brown 10.
“They’re all hungry to find open shots,” Christianson said. “When they make those passes, they’re just as excited with a nice pass as they are when they make a 3-pointer. They like setting each other up.”
Even though the Tigers won by 29, Cherry started slow as it was leading 33-31 at the eight-minute mark of the first half.
That’s because the combination of Brenden Chiabotti, Jared Chiabotti and Jonah Burnett kept the Grizzlies in the game.
“They probably take about 85-percent of their shots,” Christianson said. “They put up a good amount of shots. We knew they were going to get theirs at some point, but we wanted to limit them as much as possible.
“We want to limit their role players, too. We did a good job of that.”
It was at that point where the Tigers started to crack North Woods’ shell.
Cherry went on a 23-6 run to end the half to lead 58-38 at the break.
“It was a combination of realizing that we could sprint the floor and get layups,” Christianson said. “They were getting tired, and we started sprinting the lanes in transition.”
With that 20-point lead at the half, Christianson was feeling a little more comfortable, but he knew the Grizzlies could make a run at his squad.
“North Woods can put up points in a hurry,” Christianson said. “They led 7A in points per game at around 84 or 85. We had to keep on defending them, and keep on running the floor.
“We couldn’t let the Chiabottis or Burnett get hot. They’ve capable of putting up big numbers.”
The Tigers didn’t let up at all, outscoring North Woods by nine in the second half.
“The guys were focused throughout,” Christianson said. “They kept their composure throughout the entire game. They stuck to the script. We had a game plan going in, and they stuck with it.
“It ended up being a good win for them.”
That game plan was playing a transition game, and it worked to perfection.
Cherry only made three free throws, and the Tigers converted on 10 3-pointers.
That made for a total of 33 points. Other than a couple of mid-range jump shots, a total of 68 of those points came within five-feet of the basket.
“We wanted to get as many transition baskets as possible,” Christianson said. “Our script doesn’t change. We share the ball, and we take care of the ball. We only had eight turnovers, so that was good.
“We did a good job running the floor. We had a lot of layups, so it’s not like we weren’t being aggressive. We were attacking the paint and getting to the rack. A lot of our stuff was right at the rim.”
The Grizzlies were led by Brenden Chiabotti with 24 points. Jared Chiabotti had 17 and Burnett finished with 16.
NW 38 38 — 76
CHS 58 47—105
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 24, Jared Chiabotti 17, Jonah Burnett 16, Luke Will 2, Laine Panichi 8, Talen Jarshaw 6. Ben Kruse 3.
Cherry: Ayden Cappo 2, Andrew Staples 13, Noah Sundquist 20, Isaac Asuma 33, Mason Heitzman 2, Noah Asuma 12, Isaiah Asuma 2, Landon Ruotsalainen 9, Carson Brown 10, Kaleb Rinerson 2.
Total Fouls: North Woods 6; Cherry 17; Fouled out: Brown; Free Throws: North Woods 18-27; Cherry 3-10; 3-pointers: Brenden Chiabotti 6, Burnett 3, Jarshaw 2, Kruse, Staples, Isaac Asuma 4, Noah Asuma 2, Ruotsalainen 3.
Northland 93,
Ely 59
DULUTH —The Eagles earned the date with Cherry in the semifinals with the Section 7A quarterfinal contest victory over the Timberwolves Saturday at the Duluth Denfeld High School Gymnasium.
