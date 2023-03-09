CHERRY—It might be a mismatch, but the Cherry High School boys basketball team isn’t taking anything for granted.
The Tigers, who got the No. 2 seed, will be the overwhelming favorite when they take on No. 15 seeded Floodwood in a Section 7A second-round contest, beginning at 6 p.m. at Zupetz Gymnasium.
Cherry coach Jordan Christianson isn’t concerned where the Polar Bears are seeded. He’s more focused on his team, and what they can do to have a successful playoff run.
“This season (22-4) went well,” Christianson said. “We got better throughout the year. I feel like we’re playing our best basketball right now. That’s always a coaches goal, playing your best ball at the end of the season.
“We have a good group of kids. They’re willing to learn and take constructive criticism. They’re always seeking improvement.”
The defending Section 7A champions want to be hitting on all cylinders beginning with this game.
“The chemistry has gotten better as the season has gone on,” Christianson said. “Our shooting has picked up in the last three or four weeks. At the beginning of the year, our shooting percentage (from three) was poor (20-percent).
“Now, it’s at 35-percent from three. We don’t live-and-die on the three, but it’s always nice when you get a couple more to fall. Our defense has gotten better and better.”
Defending will be one of the Tigers’ keys to this tournament.
“Our MO is to defend,” Christianson said. “It creates a lot of our transition opportunities. They’re high-percentage shots. If we’re rotating like we should, we can create a huge percentage of opportunities on the other end of the floor.”
Scoring hasn’t been a problem for Cherry.
“We’ve had balance,” Christianson said. “We’ve had four players in double figures, and we’ve two coming off of the bench, who can score. All of our guys are capable of scoring.
“They have to be accounted for, so that opens things up a little more.”
The main thing is staying focused if Cherry wants to repeat as champions.
“There can’t be any let ups at all,” Christianson said. “It’s playoff basketball. All it takes is one or two kids to have career shooting nights to bring you home. We’re well aware of that.
“We have to do everything we can to play our style of basketball, and hopefully, that’s enough at the end of the day.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.