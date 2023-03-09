CHERRY—It might be a mismatch, but the Cherry High School boys basketball team isn’t taking anything for granted.

The Tigers, who got the No. 2 seed, will be the overwhelming favorite when they take on No. 15 seeded Floodwood in a Section 7A second-round contest, beginning at 6 p.m. at Zupetz Gymnasium.

