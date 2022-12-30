HIBBING—After three days of hockey, which team would bear down and fight through the fatigue?
That was the question that needed to be answered, and is turned out, the Tigers had a little more energy than the Bluejackets.
Delano scored a power-play goal at 14:53 to break a 3-3 tie, and the Tigers added two empty-net goals en route to a 6-3 victory over the Bluejackets Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm finished the three-day event 2-1, but giving up five third-period goals to Delano took the luster off of the way the Bluejackets played during that stretch.
“When you get into game three of a three-games-in-a-three-day stretch, you have to dig down deep and try to find that energy,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “I thought we did that at times.
“That’s a good hockey team there, and they took advantage of a couple of penalties we took. That was the difference.”
Hibbing/Chisholm got on the board first when Peyton Taylor scored his third goal in two days at the 12:11 mark of the first period.
The Bluejackets found themselves in the penalty box at the 13:20 mark of the first period, and the Tigers made them pay for it.
Just 20 seconds after the power play started, Will Brown lasered a wrist shot past Hibbing/Chisholm netminder Brayden Boyer at 13:40 to make it 1-1.
“(Brayden) Boyer kept played outstanding in that first period and kept us in there,” Rewertz said. “We had some good chances. The shots were 14-7 during that stretch.
“You have to dig down deep in the third of three. To me, it looked like Delano wanted it a little more that we did today.”
The second period saw both teams with some excellent chances, but both goalies, the Tigers’ Ethan Engelmann and Boyer came up with some outstanding saves.
But at the 16:41 mark of the period, Christian Dickson threw a shot from the left boards that deflected off the stick of a Delano defender and got past Engelmann for a 2-1 Bluejacket lead.
What were the Bluejackets going ot have to do to maintain that one-goal advantage?
“You don’t want to take your foot off the gas, you want to keep coming at them,” Rewertz said.
Delano took at right at the Bluejackets instead.
It didn’t take long for Delano to get the equalizer in the third.
Aaron Lewis got the honor, scoring at 2:22 to make it 2-2.
It took a fantastic individual effort by Beau Frider to put the Bluejackets out in front 3-2 at the 5:32 mark of the period.
Frider poked checked the puck away near his own blueline, then he fought off two Tiger defenders to break in alone on Engelmann.
He got the puck through the Delano junior to give the Bluejackets the lead.
“When we got that goal, we had a lot of energy,” Rewertz said. “They tied it up, then we took the late penalty, and it cost us.”
Delano wasn’t finished.
Just under one minute later (6:26), Mason Hargarten beat Boyer to tie it 3-3.
The play started picking up after that goal, and after three days of hockey, who was going to have that little bit of extra energy left to close out the game?
It would be the Tigers that dug a little deeper, and with the aid of that Hibbing/Chisholm penalty at the 13:06 mark of the period.
It looked like the Bluejackets might kill off the power play, but Brown tallied his second goal of the game at the 14:53 mark to give Delano the lead.
Hibbing/Chisholm at 44 seconds with the its net empty, but the Tigers got the next two goals in the empty net.
One came off the stick of Brayden Coppin at 16:24, then Jake Oja scored at 16:34 to seal the deal.
Hibbing/Chisholm passed up too many opportunities to maybe extend that lead.
“We had chances for good shots,” Rewertz said. “We came in looking for late pressure, or trying to make a fancy pass. That was their goalies second start of the year.
“From the start of the game, we talked about getting pucks on him. There were a lot of rebounds laying around, but their defense did a nice job of clearing them. We didn’t get a lot of second chances.”
Boyer finished with 30 saves. Engelmann had 14 stops.
DHS 1 0 5 — 6
HC 1 1 1 — 3
First Period — 1. HC, Peyton Taylor (Tyler Raatsi) 12:11; 2. D, Will Brown (Teague Collings), pp 13:40.
Second Period — 3. HC, Christian Dickson (Nathan Rude, Jack Gabardi), 16:41.
Third Period—4. D, Aaron Lewis (Cole Schmidt), 2:22; 5. HC, Beau Frider, 5:32; 6. D, Mason Hargarten (Bryce Peterson, Cooper Nielsen), 6:26; 7. D, Brown (Schmidt, Peterson), pp, 14:53; 8. D, Brayden Coppin (Brown), en, 16:24; 9. D, Jake Oja (Brown), en, 16;34.
Goalies — Delano, Ethan Engelmann 6-3-5—14; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 13-10-7—30.
Penalties—Delano 1-2; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
