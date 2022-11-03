CHERRY—When the Cherry and Mountain Iron-Buhl High School football teams meet for the Section 7 Nine-man title, will there be any surprises?
According to Tiger coach Jason Marsh, he’s expecting Ranger coach Dan Zubich to throw his entire playbook at his team when they meet today, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Mesabi East Sports Complex in Aurora for the 7 Nine-man title.
Marsh knows that Mountain Iron-Buhl didn’t show his team everything when they met earlier in the season, but he knows Zubich has more tricks up his sleeve.
“We’re going to see plays we haven’t seen all year,” Marsh said. “I expect that. They have a big offensive playbook, so we’ll see some new stuff.”
Which means what for the Cherry defense?
“It comes down to following your assignments,” Marsh said. “That’s what gets kids and teams in trouble in those situations when one or two individuals aren’t doing their job. Our kids have to do their jobs.
“They have to follow their assignments, and things should be fine.”
Cherry won’t sit idly by either.
Marsh will throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Rangers.
“That first game we played was even, but we have to be more productive on offense,” Marsh said. “We’ve been working on that all year. Our defense has played well up to this point of the season.
“They will throw everything they have at us, and vice-versa. You have to expect the unexpected.”
In that first meeting, Marsh would like to rectify one area of the offense.
“We didn’t run the ball as well as I would have liked,” he said. “We’ll have to score more points than we did in that first game.”
Cherry did pu up 24 points in that game, but Mountain Iron-Buhl responded with 36, with most of the Rangers’ yards coming on the ground.
“They’ve run the ball a lot more this year than last year,” Marsh said. “We’re expecting to see everything.”
The Tigers, on the other hand, have improved their passing game this season with Noah Sundquist behind center.
Sundquist has thrown for 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Cherry only had around 200 yard passing last year.
“Noah throws the ball well,” Marsh said. “He adds a different dimension stylistically. We’re fortunate to have good kids in the program. They’re hardworking, good students and good leaders.
“Noah has grown into his role as a leader.”
If that running game compliments the passing game, the Tigers might just reverse the outcome of last season’s section-final score.
Marsh is hoping his teams’ experience in big games gives them a lift in this game.
“Any time teams get experience by playing in section championship games or state tournaments, high-profile games, it benefits the kids,” Marsh said. “The nerves are out of the equation.
“They know how to compete. Their basketball experience last year helps when you get on that big stage. We’ll see. Our hope is to have a few more tools in the tool box. There will be adjustments on both sides throughout the game. It’s going to come down to who can execute more and have fewer mistakes.”
