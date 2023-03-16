DULUTH—What’s the best way to stop a strong-shooting team?
Playing tight defense.
That’s what the No. 2 seeded Cherry High School boys basketball team did as it slowed down Northland en route to an 86-53 Section 7A semifinal victory Wednesday at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The Tigers held Alec Wake to just 17 points as the high-scoring guard was never able to get on track from behind the arc.
“We knew what they were capable of doing,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “We watched film on them looking at how much space that these guys are hitting their shots with. There was virtually none.
“It was going to be hard to close that gap already, but we had to make sure that we always had a hand somewhere in the vicinity of their shooting pocket. We followed the game plan well.”
The Eagles, on the other hand, knew what they needed to do, try to slow down Isaac Asuma.
“Everybody is like, ‘What’s your game plan?’” Northland coach Chris Carlson said. “The game plan is to try and stop Isaac, and if you happen to do so, you have the rest of them to try and deal with, too.”
“If Isaac drove to their side, you can’t help off. They had to stay on that side’s shooter. We weren’t stopping him, and we weren’t helping out on the weak side. We had to start pulling off of that, then they started hitting some threes, too. There again, you’re trying to stop Isaac.”
Northland did stay close in the early going, which was concerning for Christianson.
“The first four minutes were a little slow,” Christianson said. “Basketball is easy. If the guys open, move the ball. It doesn’t matter who it is. Trust your teammates, enable your teammates.
“That’s what these guys do. They buy into everything that me and Coach (Jaylon) Holmes tell them. It’s a treat to coach a team like that. They’re willing to share it like that.”
Cherry turned on the jets and started pulling away, leading 40-27 at the half.
“We had to keep pounding and trust our gas tanks,” Christianson said. “We have hard practices daily. We haven’t really had a light one this year, so these guys are used to it. They have those young legs.
“We were ready to go. I wanted to call a timeout most of that first half, but my assistant said, ‘Let’s gas them out.’ It worked out well. I’m glad that Coach Holmes kept me on the straight-and-narrow there.”
The Tigers got running because of one thing.
“Our turnovers,” Carlson said. “We gave up turnovers, then that led to fastbreak points for them. We talked about that, too. We had to eliminate that. We didn’t.”
Northland tried to clean that up in the second half, but by that time, it was too little, too late.
“The turnovers, and trying to get stops, that was the key,” Carlson said about the second half. “For a little while, we traded baskets, but we didn’t shoot the ball the best. They kept maintaining.
“It wasn’t our night. We had some good looks, but that’s why you play every game.”
Cherry closed out the game exactly the way Christianson wanted them to.\
“Lately, these guys have been doing a good job of finishing halves,” Christianson said. “That was something we did a poor job of earlier in the year. The last three or four weeks, we’ve finished every half on a high note. That was good to see.”
Isaac Asuma led the way for the Tigers with 24 points. Noah Sundquist had 22, Noah Asuma 11 and Isaiah Asuma 10.
Nolan Carlson led the way for the Eagles with 19 points.
NHS 27 26—53
CHS 40 46—86
Northland: Nolan Carlson 19, Dylan Schwarz 1, Aiden Carlson 7, Alec Wake 17, Liam Wake 9.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 4, Noah Sundquist 22, Isaac Asuma 24, Noah Asuma 11, Isaiah Asuma 10, Landon Ruotsalainen 6, Carson Brown 9.
Total Fouls: Northland 4; Cherry 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northland 11-17; Cherry 3-3; 3-pointers: Nolan Carlson, A Carlson, Liam Wake, Isaac Asuma 2, Noah Asuma 3, Ruotsalainen 2.
