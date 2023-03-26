ST. PAUL—The Cherry High School boys basketball team tried to improve up their fourth-place finish in last year’s State Class A Tournament.
After falling to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in Friday’s semifinal contest, the Tigers had their sights set on placing third, but unfortunately for Cherry, that didn’t happen.
Spring Grove took an eight-point lead into halftime, then the Lions started pulling away in the second half en route to a 68-43 win over the Tigers in a State Class A third-place contest Saturday at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia College.
It’s not the outcome Cherry coach Jordan Christianson wanted, but it was still a good season for the Tigers, who finished 27-6 and earned their second straight trip to state.
“It was good,” Christianson said. “We got better and better and as a coach, that’s always rewarding. It’s good to see that the guys are willing to work hard and take coaching, so that was good.”
After falling to the Knights by four the day before, Christianson knew it was going to take his team a little while to get going against Spring Grove.
“We never got off the bus,” Christianson said. “Those games are hard to get up for. We were bummed, but Spring Grove was, too. There’s no excuses. We weren’t ready to play.
“You play at 10 a.m. and at a different site. It didn’t feel right from the get-go.”
The LIons had trouble, too.
“It was slow,” Christianson said. “It was a two-point game for most of the half, then thy got up by 12 with an 8-0 run before the half. They kept climbing, and we couldn’t hit shots.
“They’re a good team, and we played poorly. It never happened.”
Christianson tried to get his team kick started at halftime, and it worked for a few minutes.
“We switched some things up defensively through a press that would get us moving,” Christianson said. “It worked right away as we got a couple of steals, then they got a couple of buckets.
“We had slow rotations. We also tried to push the ball harder, but we couldn’t get up for that. The whole second half wasn’t good, but the guys battled.”
Even so, placing fourth two years in a row is still a good accomplishment.
“To go down there and get a win is always good, especially in that first one,” Christianson said. “We played the state champs (RTR), and hung with them without our top-two players on the floor..
“All things considered, the boys went down there and represented us well.”
The Tigers will only lose one player, so they should come back next year to make a run at a state title.
“We have to get better, bigger, faster and stronger,” Christianso said. “We have to clean up our play, and get good at it. There’s a lot of room for improvement. The summers are for getting better as individuals.
“Isaac (Asuma) will be playing against elite competition, and Isaiah (Asuma) will playing with a young Division I team. Carson (Brown) will too. They will be playing against good competition. With our open gyms and tournaments, we can keep getting better and better.”
Noah Asuma led the way for Cherry with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Isaac Asuma had 14.
Elijah Solum, Jackson Strinmoen and Tysen Grinde all had 15 points for Spring Grove. Jacob Olerud had 11.
CHS 16 27—43
SG 28 40—68
Cherry: Noah Sundquist 7, Isaac Asuma 14, Noah Asuma 17, Landon Ruotsalainen 3, Carson Brown 2.
Spring Grove: Caleb Griffen 8, Tysen Grinde 15, Ethan Crouch 4, Jacob Olerud 11, Jackson Strinmoen 15, Elijah Solum 15.
Total Fouls: Cherry 18; Spring Grove 11; Fouled Out: Brown; Free Throws: Cherry 4-6; Spring Grove 9-15; 3-pointers: Noah Asuma 5, Ruotsalainen, Olerud, Solum, Strinman, Grinde.
