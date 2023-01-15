HIBBING—Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano predicted that Grand Rapids would win the Section 6A True Team Meet.
Veneziano made that statement not because the Thunderhawks would win most of the 12 events, but because of Grand Rapids’ depth.
Veneziano hit the nail right on the head as the Thunderhawks only won two of the events, but their depth allowed them to score 1,291 points to place first at the event held Saturday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The Bluejackets only won one event, which left Mesabi East (four) and Rock Ridge (five) splitting the other nine events.
Hibbing had a little more depth than the Giants and Wolverines to finish second with 1,079 points. Rock Ridge had 911 to place third, and Mesabi East had 870 to place fourth.
International Falls was fifth with 463,, followed by Proctor/Esko with 438 and Chisholm 235.
The Wolverines had Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George and Nate Spiering won the 200 medley relay with a meet record of 1:42.63; Gunnar George won both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly in 22.64 and 53.04, a meet record, respectively; Bodi George won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.12; and Aagenes won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.96.
“We had some good swims,” Rock Ridge coach Perry Brown said. “Our lack of depth kind of showed today. We got a lot of first and second places. We’re happy with that, but n aturally, we would have liked to get a little higher in the rank.
“We need to recruit some more swimmers, then we’ll be all set.”
That’s what set Grand Rapids a part from the other teams.
“There’s a perfect example of that,” Brown said. “They had a couple of kids that were way up in the standings, but they also had four, five, six or seven, and the way this meet is scored, if you can pack them together, even if they’re not at the top, they’re still going to score.
“They had relays that were crazy good, close together. Relays are double points. We were a little short on relays. That hurts. For our 16 kids, we did fantastic. Even our youngest kids were having fun.”
For Mesabi East, Carter Steele won the 200 freestyle in 1:55.01 and the 100 freestyle in 49.58; Cole Layman won the 200 individual medley in 2:13.96; and Layman, Steele, Alex Leete and Mason Williams won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:31.21.
That kind of success didn’t surprise Mesabi East coach Terry Layman.
“I believe in my boys,” Layman said. “There were a couple of close races that could have gone either way. They could have been second instead of first, and there were a couple of times they were second when they could have been first.
“It’s all about hard work. They work hard. A lot of them are doing double practices. Some of them are more experienced than the others, but the younger kids are stepping up and doing hard things. I couldn’t ask for more. I’m happy.”
The Giants didn’t have enough swimmers to challenge for the title, unlike the Thunderhawks.
“I thought we could win a lot of the events against them, but in the 500, they had four guys in the last heat of that race,” Layman said. “That’s a lot of depth. As far as quality goes, my team can go up against anybody.
“I’m happy with this. We’re doing well.”
Hibbing got the one win with Mathew Phillips, Ben Riipinen, Ben Phillips and Luke Pocquette winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.04.
The Bluejackets also had plenty of top-eight finishes to accumulate those valuable points.
“We swam well,” Veneziano said. “I wasn’t worried about the outcome of Tuesday’s dual meet against Rock Ridge. Our focus was this Saturday and last Saturday. The Saturday’s are much more important to us than anything during the week.
“We stepped up. We swam well again. I’m thoroughly pleased with all of these guys. They worked. They tried hard. They were going after it. Their energy level was way up today. That’s good to see.”
Grand Rapids’ two wins came in the 500 freestyle with Joe Loney swimming a 5:39.71, and in diving, where Aydin Aultman scored 399.05 points.
Hibbing picked up valuable points in diving as well, with Tyler Fosso finishing second with 373.05 and Cole Hughes third with 319.70.
“Our divers are outstanding,” Veneziano said. “Those guys are working hard. I’m happy with them. Coach (Sara) Merfeld is doing a great job with them. We also have Coach (Joel) Kleffman, who comes in and does some consulting from time-to-time with all of his knowledge.
“Our guys are doing great.”
Bluestreaks coach Brady Boehm knew the deck was stacked against his group, but his swimmers had a good showing.
“My guys swam fantastic,” Boehm said. “We had more drops in time, even from the last meet that I saw. That was amazing. This is how I wanted them to show themselves. Other people see that, and I think everybody did see that.
“They saw them having a great time. They saw them dropping times. They saw them swimming at their best, even if they’re not placing, this shows tremendous integrity on their part. I hope other people saw that, too. I hope that’s not only what I’m seeing. I was proud of the team.”
Section 6A True Team Meet
Team: 1. Grand Rapids 1,291; 2. Hibbing 1,079; 3. Rock Ridge 911; 4. Mesabi East 870; 5. International Falls 463; 6. Proctor/Esko 438; 7. Chisholm 235.
Individuals:
200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George, Nate Spiering), 1:42.63S; 2. Hibbing (Mathew Phillips, Ben Riipinen, Ben Phillips, Luke Pocquette), 1:44.63; 3. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Seth Barton, William Skaudis, Nathen Ewen), 1:55.00; 4. Mesabi East (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder), 1:55.68; 5. Rock Ridge (Tye Hiltunen, Luke Hecimovich, Aiden Bird, Tony Nemanich), 1:57.50; 6. Proctor/Esko (Aiden Gallgher, Garek Plinski, Jacob Gundry, Connor Graves), 1:58.83; 7. Grand Rapids (Franklin Block, Kasey Cowen, Jake Brunn, Fynn Schlicht), 2:01.42; 8. Hibbing (Wylie Stenson, John Lund, Dallas Hoover, Christian Massich), 2:02.62.
200 freestyle — 1. Carter Steele, ME, 1:55.01; 2. Nik Casper, GR, 2:01.30; 3. AJ Hultman, RR, 2:02.53; 4. Joe Loney, GR, 2:03.36; 5. Leete, ME, 2:03.42; 6. Graham Verke, GR, 2:09.02; 7. Stenson, H, 2:09.70; 8. Leif Wyland, GR, 2:10.73.
200 individual medley — 1. Cole Layman, ME, 2:13.96; 2. Mathew Phillips, H, 2:18.24; 3. Bodi George, RR, 2:18.61; 4. Hecimovich, RR, 2:24.53; 5. Gundry, P/E, 2:25.05; 6. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:28.16; 7. Brunn, GR, 2:29.26; 8. Baker, ME, 2:29.42.
50 freestyle — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 22.64; 2. Ben Phillips, H, 22.76; 3. Spiering, RR, 22.99; 4. Pocquette, H, 23.10; 5. Williams, ME, 23.43; 6. Palecek, GR, 24.17; 7. Isak Schroeder, ME, 24.90; 8. John Kendall, RR, 25.17.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 399.05; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 373.05; 3. Cole Hughes, H, 319.70; 4. Gabe Aagenes, RR, 293.50; 5. David Aultman, GR, 155.40; 6. Aiden Johnson, ME, 245.05; 7. Dylan Aultman, GR, 175.90; 8. Sam Aagenes, RR, 102.10.
100 butterfly — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 53.04S; 2. Ben Phillips, H, 56.62; 3. Layman, ME, 1:01.11; 4. Skaudis, GR, 1:02.47; 5. Sam Barton, GR, 1:05.06; 6. Gundry, P/E, 1:05.57; 7. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:06.74; 8. Brunn, GR, 1:07.02.
100 freestyle — 1. Steele, ME, 49.58; 2. Spiering, RR, 51.18; 3. Casper, GR, 54.19; 4. Riipinen, H, 54.59; 5. Kendall, RR, 55.70; 6. Christian Varin, GR, 57.87; 7. Isak Schroeder, ME, 57.97; 8. Knapper, ME, 58.88.
500 freestyle — 1. Loney, GR, 5:39.71; 2. Leete, ME, 5:45.00; 3. Feldt, ME, 5:54.26; 4. Hultman, RR, 5:55.87; 5. Verke, GR, 5:57.57; 6. Wyland, GR, 5:59.09; 7. Connelly, GR, 6:05.54; 8. Brendyn Scholler, IF, 6:16.54.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Pocquette, Mathew Phillips, Riipinen, Ben Phillips), 1:33.04; 2. Mesabi East (Williams, Layman, Isak Schroeder, Steele), 1:33.15; 3. Roc Ridge (Gunnar George, Gabe Aagenes, Hecimovich, Kendall), 1:35.15; 4. Grand Rapids (Casper, Varin, Loney, Verke), 1:42.06; 5. International Falls (Joshua Wherley, Trygg Hemsted, Wyatt Jantzen, Scholar), 1:45.86; 6. Mesabi East (Knapper, Baker, Johnson, Feldt), 1:43.34; 7. Grand Rapids (Sam Barton, Seth Barton, Vidmar, Schlicht), 1:48.96; 8. Hibbing (Hughes, Ben Zollar, Tim Ranta, John Lund), 1:49.98.
100 backstroke — 1. Bodi George, RR, 1:01.12; 2. Palecek, GR, 1:01.36; 3. Stenson, H, 1:03.29; 4. Mathew Phillips, H, 1:03.37; 5. Baker, ME, 1:06.60; 6. Hiltunen, RR, 1:07.21; 7. Feldt, ME, 1:08.77; 8. Skaudis, GR, 1:08.95.
100 breaststroke — 1. Gabe Aagenes, RR, 1:05.96; 2. Riipinen, H, 1:07.23; 3. Pocquette, H, 1:07.54; 4. Hecimovich, RR, 1:07.95; 5. Williams, ME, 1:09.82; 6. Plinski, P/E, 1:11.87; 7. Sam Barton, GR, 1:12.01; 8. Bird, RR, 1:13.65.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East (Layman, Steele, Leete, Williams), 3:33.21; 2. Rock Ridge (Spiering, Bodi George, Kendall, Bird), 3:36.74; 3. Grand Rapids (Casper, Varin, Loney, Palecek), 3:46.74; 4. Grand Rapids (Verke, Skaudis, Wyland, Ewen), 4:00.92; 5. Hibbing (Zollar, Hughes, Massich, Stenson), 4:04.89; 6. Grand Rapids (McMullen, Brunn, Connelly, Cowan), 4:08.07; 7. Rock Ridge (Hultman, Hiltunen, Mikko Sundquist, Hunter LaMorea), 4:13.90; 8. Grand Rapids (Jackson Lenoch, Gabe Hoffman, Jack Kellin, Schlicht), 4:17.33.
