HIBBING—With one starter missing from his lineup, Hibbing High School wrestling coach Ellis Wojciehowski had to quickly reshuffle his lineup.

Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, that didn’t work out so well as Grand Rapids took advantage of that en route to a 46-23 Section 7AA quarterfinal victory over Hibbing Thursday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.

