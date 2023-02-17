HIBBING—With one starter missing from his lineup, Hibbing High School wrestling coach Ellis Wojciehowski had to quickly reshuffle his lineup.
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, that didn’t work out so well as Grand Rapids took advantage of that en route to a 46-23 Section 7AA quarterfinal victory over Hibbing Thursday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
It was a big hole to fill, and the Bluejackets paid for it.
“When you’re missing one of your wrestlers, that’s a 12-point swing,” Wojciehowski said. “We ended up having to shift some weights around. We had to take some chances at some weights. We only had a one-day notice to get guys into the weights that they could be at to benefit us.
“It was a tough call to do that. I was impressed. We had three guys that out-did what they were expected to do. I was pleased with the evening.”
Hibbing started the match well when Ben Masheimer pinned Owen Schauer at 3:03, and even though Nehemiah Figueroa lost, it was only an 11-3 decision to Joey Seely.
After that, it was all Thunderhawks.
Asher Brenden pinned Jackson Willard at 56 seconds; Holden Brink won by forfeit; Alex Lehman pinned James Ojala at 2:46; Connor Keith pinned Ayden Pratt at 19 seconds; Warren Ritter pinned Aaron Rolf at 1:55; Tanner Morlan beat Trevor VonBrethorst 10-4; and Oliver Spahn pinned Lucky Benz at 1:01.
“At 120, that was a big swing for us there,” Wojciehowski said. “A match we were expecting more out of was probably at 160. Those two matches, had they balanced out, we would have been in good shape.”
Grand Rapids coach Mike Schauer liked the way his team competed in all of those matches.
“We kept on wrestling through it,” Schauer said. “In a couple, I thought we might get a pin, but we came back and we got through it. I like how our senior wrestled against Bryson.
“He’s a great wrestler. He wrestled up at 170, and we had a good match with him. Our 182-pounder, freshman (Jaxson Thompson) did a good job with (Drew) Shay. He’s a state entrant that beat us the last time. We came back. It was hard wrestling.”
That senior was Trevor Snetsinger, who lost a 13-0 decision to Larrabee.
After that, Cooper Hendrickson beat Weston Danielson 15-6, but Thompson held off Shay to win 12-5.
Hibbing closed out the match with consecutive victories as Thomas Hagen pinned Joe Berg at 2:34, and Ian Larrabee won a 12-10 decision over Clayton Danielson.
“They gave the effort, and they were conditioned,” Wojciehowski said. “Point blank, when you’re missing one of your wrestlers, it hurts, but our younger kids are getting better. I’m not complaining.”
Schauer was just happy to survive the meet.
“When you come to their turf, it’s a battle,” Schauer said. “It was a good dual. When you wrestle a team a third time in a year, you never know. We came here to wrestle. My coaches got them ready to wrestle.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.