GRAND RAPIDS—For five minutes, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team had Grand Rapids wondering what to do, then Taryn Hamling warmed up.
The Thunderhawks senior would pour in 29 points, including five 3-pointers, leading Grand Rapids to a 66-25 Section 7AAA semifinal victory over the Bluejackets Friday at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
The loss ended the Bluejackets’ season, but Hibbing did have Grand Rapids guessing early in the game.
Some of it may have been rust for Grand Rapids because they had a first-round bye, but Thunderhawk coach Kris Hamling said the Bluejackets threw a new wrinkle at her team.
“We were missing on a few ends, and we weren’t as intense as I would have liked for not playing for a week,” Hamling said. “I knew that was going to be kind of rough on us a little bit. It wasn’t so much our movement, but getting tired.
“Our girls were getting tired on the floor. We also didn’t know who we were going to play until Tuesday. We had to have two scenarios in place, while we’re still trying to practice.
“We had two days to prep to see. They threw something completely different at us, so it was like pulling stuff out of our pockets to keep the pace up.”
Hibbing coach Chris Hanson could see that the Thunderhawks were uncomfortable early on,
“They were looking for Taryn to lead them in the right direction,” Hanson said. “We forced them into some tough shots. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get the rebounds out of those tough shots.
“With a team like that, when you give them three or four chances to make shots, eventually, they’re going to find the bottom of the net. “She gets warmed up and feeling confident and all of a sudden, they’re falling all over the place.”
It wasn’t only rebounding.
Hibbing turned the ball over six times early, and that allowed the Thunderhawks to get some easy transition baskets. The Bluejackets had 23 turnovers in the first half alone.
That, coupled with Hamling hitting shots from 30-feet out, doomed the Bluejackets.
“Defensively, I thought we were making them work,” Hanson said. “Anytime you can stretch them out to the volleyball line and have to shoot from out there, you’re working hard defensively to make that happen.
“It’s unfortunate that those first couple go in because now she’s that much more confident. Now, they’re able to set up that press. They did a good job of getting in our face and forcing turnovers.”
Some of those turnovers were due to the pressure Grand Rapids applied on Hibbing. Some were just unforced errors.
“We like to put on that pressure,” Hamling said. “We don’t always have to get a steal. It can just be from a bad pass they make. It didn’t matter just as long as we applied the pressure.”
Grand Rapids took a 36-8 lead at the half.
Even when the Bluejackets got a shot, nothing was falling, but Hibbing get things going a little bit offensively in the second half.
“It’s making sure we’re making the right rotations,” Hanson said. “Against that zone, it’s getting that ball to the middle of the floor, then it’s getting odd numbers. It’s the simple things like making bounce passes, faking a pass to make a better pass.
“It was about staying aggressive and continuing to work at it. At that point, you have to chip away and understand that you have to string some stops together. Unfortunately, she (Hamling) came out in the second half and knocked down a couple from the volleyball line. Those are the tough ones to come back from.”
Hamling finished with 29 points, including five 3-pointers. Jessika Lofstrom had 17, and Braya LaPlant 13.
Emma Kivela led the Bluejackets with 14 points.
HHS 8 18—26
GR 36 30—66
Hibbing: Reese Aune 3, Talia Carlson 5, Jorie Anderson 2, Emma Kivela 14, Emery Maki 2.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Jessika Lofstrom 17, Taryn Hamling 29, Braya LaPlant 13, Amanda Scherping 1.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 7; Grand Rapids 6; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 1-4; Grand Rapids 8-9; 3-pointers: Aune, Carlson, Kivela 3, Hamling 5, LaPlant.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 79,
Bigfork 45
CHISHOLM—July Abernathy poured in 39 points as the Bluestreaks defeated the Huskies in their final regular-season game at Bob McDonald Court Thursday.
Ethan Lauzen chipped in with 14 points for Chisholm.
Jhace Pearson had 24 points for Bigfork.
BHS 22 23—45
CHS 41 38—79
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 4, Caden Rahier 9, Elijah Holloway 1, Chase Jacobson 2, Bradley Haley 5, Jhace Pearson 24.
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 14, Trent Forsline 9, Hayden Roche 3, July Abernathy 39, Shane Zancauske 7, Sean Fleming 3, Philip Barnard 4.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 15; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Bigfork 3-9; Chisholm 8-13; 3-pointers: Rahier, Pearson 3, Lauzen 4, Forsline 3, Roche, Abernathy 4, Fleming.
