GRAND RAPIDS—For five minutes, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team had Grand Rapids wondering what to do, then Taryn Hamling warmed up.

The Thunderhawks senior would pour in 29 points, including five 3-pointers, leading Grand Rapids to a 66-25 Section 7AAA semifinal victory over the Bluejackets Friday at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.

