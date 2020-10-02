Thunderhawks down ‘Jackets, 4-0

HIBBING — After a two-week hiatus after quarantining for COVID-19, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team finally got back to action, and it went better than expected.
Yes, Grand Rapids did get three goals from Abbey Birkey en route to a 4-0 victory over the Bluejackets Friday at Vic Power Field, but Hibbing/Chisholm coach Britny Berg was pleased with the way her team responded after having those two weeks off.
“The girls were excited to get back on the field,” Berg said. “After two weeks off and this being our first-day back, I think they went out there and this was the most they’ve communicated during a game.
“They played as a team. That’s what we’ve been working for all season. The two weeks off were unfortunate, but they came out hard today.”
That two weeks off meant no practices and no games, at least as a group.
According to Berg, the team did do some ZOOM practices.
“It was more individual stuff that they were working on,” Berg said. “They did workouts, but there’s only so much you can do by yourself. I expected them to still come out hard and give it their all.
“Having the two weeks off kind of motivated them to come out hard and give it there all for the last couple of games that we have.”
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, they fell behind just eight minutes into the game when Birkey scored her first goal of the game.
“Our girls came out strong,” Grand Rapids coach Brooke Moses said. “They passed the ball. We were able to get it up to our forwards, who are incredibly speedy. That played into our benefit today. That first goal was a huge confidence booster.
“We tipped it up to our forwards really fast and got it in. That set the tone for the game. It felt good.
Giving up that first goal wasn’t a back-breaker, according to Berg.
“It wasn’t ideal, but the girls didn’t give up any,” Berg said. “They still went hard.”
Birkey would score at the 20-minute mark to make it 2-0.
She would get her third goal at 41:24 of the second half, for the hat trick.
“She’s been putting a lot of balls in the back of the net,” Moses said. “She’s also a playmaker, so she has a few assists. She’s a playmaker, so she’s creative. That’s why she rotates in the middle and up top.
“Today, we benefited from her speed up there. She’s been a goal scorer and a big assist person.”
Kylie DeBay would score at the 30-minute mark as the Thunderhawks took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
After that, Moses didn’t want any Bluejacket player getting past her defenders.
“We didn’t want to let up,” Moses said. “They have a fast forward, and she was breaking through our defense. We reminded the girls to stay strong, and not let her breakthrough. They came out fighting, so we needed to keep on with our energy.”
Tanya Morgan was the winning goalkeeper. She finished with 10 saves.
Nora Petrich had 15 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm.
GR 3 1 — 4
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. GR, Abbey Birkey, 8:00; 2. GR, Birkey, 20:00; 3. GR, Kylie DeBay, 30:00.
Second Half — 4. GR, Birkey, 41:24.
Goalie Saves — Grand Rapids, Tanya Morgan 10; Hibbing/Chisholm, Nora Petrich 15.
