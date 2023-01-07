HIBBING—After falling to Central Lakes on Friday, the Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team wanted a rebound effort against Fond du Lac.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they didn’t get that performance as the Thunder ran out to an early first-half lead, then they hung on at the end for an 82-76 MCAC Northern Division victory Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
Hibbing fell behind by double digits during the first half, cut the deficit to six during the middle of the half, but Fond du Lac extended that lead to 12, 47-35, at the half.
It was like deja vu for the Cardinals.
“We didn’t match the level of physicality that we needed,” Krowiorz said. “I don’t think we had the focus that we needed. That’s on me. I have to get our guys ready to go. We’ve got to be locked in from the jump.
“It can’t be a thing where we’re digging ourselves a hole and have to scratch and claw out of it. I have to do a better job of making sure we have the right preparation, so our guys are ready to go right from the jump.”
Every time the Cardinals made a run, Fond du Lac was able to respond with a run of its own.
“I don’t know if frustrating would be the right term,” Krowiorz said. “At that point, it’s continuing to scrape-and-claw. We tell our guys one-possession-at-a-time. The coaching staff needs to have that mind-set as well.
“We’re getting there, but getting there can only go so long. We’ll get there, and get ourselves over the hump.”
Trailing by 12 meant that Hibbing needed an almost-perfect second half to get the win.
“You have to shoot it well, and you have to take advantage of things,” Krowiorz said. “Sometimes, you need to have the ball bounce your way at some of those times, too. We didn’t necessarily get all of the bounces we needed.
“We didn’t necessarily make the shots that we needed to. We have to get our guys in the right spots where they can be successful.”
Hibbing was able to get that deficit to two, but once again, the Cardinals couldn’t get over that hump.
“We have to be able to execute on the defensive end,” Krowiorz said. “We know what’s coming. We have to be able to execute and have proper communication. On the offensive end, we have to make sure we continue to get downhill and share.
“We have to get inside-out looks or rim finishes.”
Some of it boils down to discipline, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
“That’s a part of it,” Krowiorz said. “A part of that, too, is we have to have that day-to-day. That’s discipline from the staff, that’s discipline from the players and discipline as a program as a whole.
“We have to continue to improve on that. It’s difficult coming back from a break, but we have to continue to grow with that as we go.”
Even though his team lost, Krowiorz liked the way they battled until the end.
“That’s the one thing I love about this team is there’s no quit in them, regardless of what’s going on on the floor,” Krowiorz said. “We can put ourselves in a hole, as we’ve seen so far this season, and we continue to fight.
“We always make it a game. There’s no quit within this group. Our guys do a great job being able to play that one-possession-at-a-time game. As we continue to get into the season, our guys will continue to play that one-possession-at-a-time game from the jump. That will benefit us moving forward.”
Fond du Lac was led bySean Millsaps with 21 points. Tahj Jenkins had 19, Jehoiada Goins 15 and Nakari Caruth 11.
Ramaj Gordon had 24 points for the Cardinals. Schuyler Pimentel finished with 15 points.
FDL 47 35—82
MNH 35 31—76
Fond du Lac: Sean Millsaps 21, Kaimana Preza 8, Nakari Caruth 11, Christopher Jordan 7, Tahj Jenkins 19, Jehoiada Goins 15.
Minnesota North-Hibbing: Schuyler Pimentel 15, Alvin Judd 5, Shawn Brown Jr. 9, Owen Smith 2, Conor Goggin 3, Nick Moore 9, Ramaj Gordon 24, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 9.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 20; Minnesota North-Hibbing 21; Fouled Out: Caruth, Goins, Goggin; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 18-27; Minnesota North-Hibbing 16-27; 3-pointers: Millsaps, Preza, Judd, Goggin, Moore, Washington-Battle Jr.
