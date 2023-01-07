ramaj gordon

Minnesota North-Hibbing’s Ramaj Gordon drives to the basket while being defended by a Fond du Lac player during the second half of their MCAC Northern Division contest Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—After falling to Central Lakes on Friday, the Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team wanted a rebound effort against Fond du Lac.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they didn’t get that performance as the Thunder ran out to an early first-half lead, then they hung on at the end for an 82-76 MCAC Northern Division victory Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments